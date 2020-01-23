Android Software updates OnePlus

Latest OnePlus 6/6T update brings lots of system and camera fixes

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 23, 2020, 9:28 AM
After failing to deliver Android 10 to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T a few times last year, folks who use these flagship killers finally saw the update in the last days of 2019. It's not the perfect scenario, but at least these phones got updated to Android 10 before a lot of other flagships.

OxygenOS 10.3.1 is now rolling out to both smartphones, but it doesn't bring any new features. This update is all about fixes and optimizations, but that's better than nothing. You can find below all the changes included in the latest update:

System
  • Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
  • Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
  • Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
  • Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
  • Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
  • Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera
  • Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
  • Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery
  • Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery

The update was released today, but only a limited number of users will get it. A wider rollout will begin in the next few days, so everyone should have it until the end of the next week.
Related phones

6
OnePlus 6 OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 7 Reviews
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2280 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3300 mAh
6T
OnePlus 6T OS: Android 10, 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.9
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.7
 Based on 15 Reviews
  • Display 6.4" 1080 x 2340 pixels
  • Camera 16 MP / 16 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, Octa-core, 2800 MHz
  • Storage 256GB
  • Battery 3700 mAh

