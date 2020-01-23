Latest OnePlus 6/6T update brings lots of system and camera fixes
System
- Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint
- Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device
- Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging
- Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot
- Improved system stability and fixed general bugs
- Updated Android security patch to 2019.12
Camera
- Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode
- Fixed the camera crash issue
Gallery
- Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery
The update was released today, but only a limited number of users will get it. A wider rollout will begin in the next few days, so everyone should have it until the end of the next week.
