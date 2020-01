Latest OnePlus 6/6T update brings lots of system and camera fixes

System

Fixed the issue with a black screen appearing after unlocking the device using fingerprint

Fixed the issue with the animation logo while rebooting the device

Fixed the issue with device heating up while charging

Fixed the random disconnection issue with 5Ghz Hotspot

Improved system stability and fixed general bugs

Updated Android security patch to 2019.12

Camera

Optimized the image preview time in the Pro mode

Fixed the camera crash issue

Gallery

Fixed the issue with videos and images not displaying in Gallery

After failing to deliver Android 10 to the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T a few times last year, folks who use these flagship killers finally saw the update in the last days of 2019. It's not the perfect scenario, but at least these phones got updated to Android 10 before a lot of other flagships.OxygenOS 10. 3.1 is now rolling out to both smartphones, but it doesn't bring any new features. This update is all about fixes and optimizations, but that's better than nothing. You can find below all the changes included in the latest update:The update was released today , but only a limited number of users will get it. A wider rollout will begin in the next few days, so everyone should have it until the end of the next week.