Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)

Apple Deals
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $599 (without trade-in)
The current generation iPhone 14 was an underwhelming update, nudging buyers towards the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That's not to say it's a bad phone. It's a great device but it's too similar to the iPhone 13. 

Since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are practically the same phones but the latter is cheaper, it makes more sense to go for the older model. And right now, it's free, which makes it a no-brainer.

The iPhone 13 is a well-rounded smartphone with all the essential features you could ask for in a premium smartphone. The device sports a beautiful 6.1 inches screen so it's easier to hold than heavy phones with gigantic displays.

iPhone 13

6.1 inches OLED screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP+12MP rear cameras | 3,240mAh battery
$699 off (100%)
$0
$699
Buy at Verizon

The beastly Apple A15 Bionic chip powers the phone. The performance is impeccable and you'll never wish for more power. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro is even faster, but most people don't have a use case for that level of performance. That phone is a lot more expensive at $999.

The iPhone 13 has a dual camera system with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit. It churns out bright and detailed photos in a variety of lighting scenarios. 

The device comes with a 3,240mAh battery and since there is no 120Hz mode to tax the battery, it easily makes it to the end of the day without a top-up.

The iPhone 13 launched with a price of $799 but Apple now sells it for $699, which makes it more affordable than the $799 iPhone 14. But you don't need to bother yourself with this info as Verizon is giving away the iPhone 13 for free.

That's right, the 128GB iPhone 13 is 100 percent off right now. All you have to do is open a new line and select a 5G unlimited plan of your choice. They aren't even asking for your old phone!

So, if you want an excellent phone with years-long software support, zippy performance, all-day battery life, and fantastic cameras but don't want to spend a dime, this deal is just for you.

Even though it's more than a year old at this point, the iPhone 13 can easily give many top 2023 phones a run for their money. This is a one-day deal so you'll have to act fast.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
MWC 2023: Hands-on with the fastest charging phone in the world, the Realme GT3
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leads the way as 2023's flagship line shows improvement in sales
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Apple has paid $12.12 million to Russia for antitrust practices, another fine is pending
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Redmi reveals crazy-fast 300W charging: Five-minute charging phones are here!
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon
Oppo thinks that the prices of foldables won’t drop anytime soon

Popular stories

American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
American youngsters don't want to be seen with Android phones
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Google drops "Chat" for "RCS" on Android
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Too late for the Galaxy S23 line, Samsung announces a 5G modem chip for phone to satellite connectivity
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Apple “pays to make Galaxy S23 seem slower”, say Android users: True or false? Key CEO reacts
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Stay away from this YouTube video if you own a Pixel 7 or Pixel 6 series device!
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
Offline thieves are using a low-tech trick to take over iPhones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless