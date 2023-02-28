One-day deal brings brand new iPhone 13 down to $0 from $699 (without trade-in)

The current generation iPhone 14 was an underwhelming update, nudging buyers towards the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. That's not to say it's a bad phone. It's a great device but it's too similar to the iPhone 13.





Since the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are practically the same phones but the latter is cheaper, it makes more sense to go for the older model. And right now, it's free, which makes it a no-brainer.





The iPhone 13 is a well-rounded smartphone with all the essential features you could ask for in a premium smartphone. The device sports a beautiful 6.1 inches screen so it's easier to hold than heavy phones with gigantic displays.





iPhone 13 6.1 inches OLED screen | Apple A15 Bionic | 12MP+12MP rear cameras | 3,240mAh battery $699 off (100%) $0 $699 Buy at Verizon





The beastly Apple A15 Bionic chip powers the phone. The performance is impeccable and you'll never wish for more power. Sure, the iPhone 14 Pro is even faster, but most people don't have a use case for that level of performance. That phone is a lot more expensive at $999.





The iPhone 13 has a dual camera system with a 12MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide unit. It churns out bright and detailed photos in a variety of lighting scenarios.





The device comes with a 3,240mAh battery and since there is no 120Hz mode to tax the battery, it easily makes it to the end of the day without a top-up.





The iPhone 13 launched with a price of $799 but Apple now sells it for $699, which makes it more affordable than the $799 iPhone 14. But you don't need to bother yourself with this info as Verizon is giving away the iPhone 13 for free.





That's right, the 128GB iPhone 13 is 100 percent off right now. All you have to do is open a new line and select a 5G unlimited plan of your choice. They aren't even asking for your old phone!





So, if you want an excellent phone with years-long software support, zippy performance, all-day battery life, and fantastic cameras but don't want to spend a dime, this deal is just for you.



