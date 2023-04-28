Nothing Phone (1) to get early access to Android 14 Beta 1

Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Nothing, the company responsible for the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing Ear (2) earbuds has announced via press release and Twitter that they will be one of the first Google Android partners to offer Beta access to Android 14. Android 14 Beta 1 is currently only available to Google Pixel smartphones, but owners of the Nothing Phone (1) will be able to test drive the newest version of Android very soon. 

Although no exact timeline was provided, the company's press release stated that "Nothing's product team will have early access to the new Android 14 Beta 1 upgrade to ensure a seamless integration to Nothing OS for a smooth user experience." Carl Pei, the company's CEO, also took to Twitter himself to make the announcement:


With the announcement that the Nothing Phone (1) will be getting the Android 14 beta, many tech enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating what new features and improvements the update will bring to the device. Android 14 is expected to offer several improvements and new features that some Google Pixel device owners are already testing out.

This partnership with Android is a testament to Nothing’s commitment to bringing the latest technology to its users and community. Google has been an early supporter in Nothing and both teams are dedicated to working closely in implementing feedback to deliver the best user experience.

Meanwhile, users of the Nothing Phone (1) who willingly participated in the Nothing Phone's Android 13 beta program, are eagerly awaiting more information on when the Android 14 beta program will begin and what the next steps are to sign up. The consensus among the Nothing Discord community seems to be that it may another two weeks before we hear any new information, probably around the Google I/O event.

The announcement that the Nothing Phone will be getting the Android 14 beta is a clear indication that the company is committed to providing users with the latest and greatest technology. It also shows that the company is focused on providing a high-quality user experience, which is critical in the highly competitive smartphone market. It will be interesting to see how Nothing OS is adapted to run this new version of Android.

