Nothing Phone (1) officially gets Nothing OS 1.5 and stable Android 13





Nothing revealed in a blog post today that Nothing OS 1.5 is officially rolling out. This version of Nothing OS is technically Nothing's skin on top of the stable version of Android 13, with some unique and extra features just for the Phone (1).





This update was originally pushed out to Phone (1) users that were signed up for the Beta program, but now is rolling out widely. It brings the fundamental enhancements of Android 13 to the device in addition to Nothing's own modifications that took place during the beta testing period, such as a new weather app, more Glyph lighting effects and tones, wallpapers, and customizable lock screen shortcuts.





The full list of added features are listed below and showcased on the above video posted to Nothing's YouTube channel:

App improvements New Nothing weather app.

Refined camera app interface.

Up to 50% increase in app loading speed.



Customization New Glyph sound pack. More Glyph ringtones and notification sounds.

More “Material You”, meaning more colour schemes available for matching third party apps to wallpaper.

Lockscreen shortcut customisations. Create shortcuts for camera, torch, device controls, and wallet.



Improved experience Easily switch data usage when using dual SIM with the improved network Quick Settings panel.

New QR code scanner in Quick Settings and in the camera app.

Multi-language support that allows different languages for different apps.

Clipboard preview. Copied text appears on the clipboard in the bottom corner of the screen. So you can directly edit the text before pasting.

Foreground services. Close active background apps directly from the notification centre to save battery.



Visual enhancements New look for Media Control. Puts album artwork on full display with a wider set of music controls.

Improved volume control. Easily adjust individual volume sliders without unlocking the screen (e.g. music vs ringtone).

Less distracting notifications whilst in Game Mode. Now with Google Game Dashboard. Dashboard supports screenshots, screen recording, FPS display, and Do Not Disturb.

Live caption: detects speech on your device and automatically generates captions.

Smoother animations when transitioning the display between on and off.



Privacy upgrades Photo picker. Choose which images you want to share with each app.

Media permissions. Group the types of media you want to share e.g., photos and videos, music and audio, files.

Alerts when an app accesses your clipboard. Then cleared history after a period of time to prevent unwanted access.

Added Personal Safety app.



System performance Increased background memory. Reducing the wait for frequently used apps to load.

New self-repair feature that keeps Phone (1) running like it’s new. By clearing unused cache and expired system dumps.

Increased system stability.

General bug fixes.





To apply this update over-the-air, simply navigate on your Phone (1) to Settings > System > System Update, and tap on "Check for update." The update size should be around 157 MB and bring your phone up to version 1.5.2 of the Nothing OS.