Apple

Not the Apple event everyone expected: New Downtown Nashville store to open on March 29

Mar 23, 2021, 10:07 AM
We might not see any new Apple products this month, but that’s not true for the folks from Nashville. Pandemic or not, Apple is ready for more business.

As you might have figured by the title, Apple is opening a new store! It will be the company’s second in Music City, and the doors open on March 29 at Fifth + Broadway.

Space for creativity and inspiration


If you want to visit, you can reserve your spot now! The number of people inside the building will be limited due to safety measures against COVID. Of course, the company will adhere to other measures such as: face masks (provided), touchless temperature checks, physical distancing, and continuous deep cleaning.

It’s interesting to note that you can only stay inside for 15 minutes, until the next group of customers are allowed in. Anyway, it’s better than nothing. The first two slots are now full, so you can only book a visit from 10:30AM - 8:30PM.

You can make use of a bunch of services:

  • Shop one-one-one with an Apple Specialist, in case you need help with your purchase
  • Shop online and collect your product from the store
  • Bring your old device and you can trade it in for a new one
  • Get help finding a good carrier deal and activate your iPhone

Have fun! Stay safe.

