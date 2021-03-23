Not the Apple event everyone expected: New Downtown Nashville store to open on March 29
As you might have figured by the title, Apple is opening a new store! It will be the company’s second in Music City, and the doors open on March 29 at Fifth + Broadway.
Space for creativity and inspiration
If you want to visit, you can reserve your spot now! The number of people inside the building will be limited due to safety measures against COVID. Of course, the company will adhere to other measures such as: face masks (provided), touchless temperature checks, physical distancing, and continuous deep cleaning.
It’s interesting to note that you can only stay inside for 15 minutes, until the next group of customers are allowed in. Anyway, it’s better than nothing. The first two slots are now full, so you can only book a visit from 10:30AM - 8:30PM.
- Shop one-one-one with an Apple Specialist, in case you need help with your purchase
- Shop online and collect your product from the store
- Bring your old device and you can trade it in for a new one
- Get help finding a good carrier deal and activate your iPhone
Have fun! Stay safe.