Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Nokia just died...again

Nokia Android
Nokia just died...again
If you are a millennial, your first phone was probably a Nokia. Nokia Corporation, the Finnish company behind the iconic brand, no longer manufactures phones, but the Nokia name lives on through a partnership with HMD Global. It may be on its last legs though.

You can't bank on nostalgia to sell phones and HMD Global appears to have realized that it can't milk the name anymore. The company has already made known its intentions to sell its own non-Nokia phones and now, the Nokia brand is slowly being wiped from the internet.

As first reported by Nokiamob, the Nokia.com/phones website now redirects to HMD.com and the company has taken up a new identity. It's calling itself Human Mobile Devices and says that it wants to make "tough, fun, secure, fast, and affordable" phones.

The site still sells Nokia phones but it's clear that HMD is ready to shed its identity as a Nokia brand licensee and be known as a whole new company.

And while HMD hasn't said that it will stop making new Nokia phones, the writing is on the wall.

All Nokia Mobile social media accounts have been locked. MyNokia, the official channel for Nokia-branded products sold by brand licensees, has announced that all channels will be closing on February 7. 



Keep in mind that neither Nokia nor HMD has said anything officially about ending production but we doubt that the latter will be renewing its agreement, which is expiring soon. 

While Nokia wasn't particularly popular among smartphone buyers, it wasn't a lost cause. It was one of the only two brands to grow in Q3 2023 in the US. Thus, it's a little surprising to see HMD completely give up on it.

On the bright side, HMD is said to be working on no less than six phones, but whether they will fill the Nokia-sized gaps in our hearts remains to be seen. 

Video Thumbnail

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Top T-Mobile rep says he's "seen more fraud here than anywhere else I've been so far"
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Walmart now offers an even better deal on the incredible Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB storage
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
Score a Lenovo P11 tablet as a freebie by getting the awesome Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) through this deal
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)
Lucky T-Mobile customers will soon be able to get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for free (with trade-in)

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless