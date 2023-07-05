No-nonsense deal makes Galaxy Z Flip 4 even more attractive amid Flip 5 price increase rumors
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's next foldable phones are right around the corner but they are apparently such modest upgrades that even the South Korean giant's employees aren't excited about them. On top of that, the clamshell model, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, is expected to cost around $1,200, which would make it $200 more expensive than the $999.99 Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you don't want to pay that much for Samsung's next flip phone, you should definitely check out Amazon's deal on the Flip 4.
Foldable phones are the next big thing in the phone industry and nearly everyone from Google to OnePlus has either jumped the bandwagon or planning to do so. Since Samsung has been in the game for so long, its bendable phones offer a more polished experience when compared to rival offerings.
The Flip 4 is an excellent foldable phone which is perfect for you if you are a technology enthusiast but are thoughtful when making purchases. It's a good entry point into foldable phones and is not as prohibitively priced as the Fold 4, which starts at $1,799.
The phone features a 6.7 inches inner screen, a 1.9 inches cover display, the fast Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, a dual camera system, and a total battery capacity of 3,700mAh.
Though the specs are respectable and in line with those of other top phones of 2023, what truly makes it different is of course the form factor. And it's a complete joy to look at.
Since this phone can fold in half, it's very portable. The outer screen can be used for quick tasks such as sending short replies to messages. And when the phone is in half folded position, the top portion shows the contents of an app and the bottom shows controls such as a trackpad and a cursor, allowing you to do cool things such as exploring an area on Google Maps like you'd do on a laptop.
If you are sold already, head to Amazon as the retailer is selling the phone for $100 off.
Things that are NOT allowed: