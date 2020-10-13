Galaxy Note20 5G, Amazon Prime

 View

Galaxy Note20 5G, Amazon Prime

 View
STAY TUNED!
Apple's iPhone 12 event | Here's what to expect and how to watch
0 d
00: 00: 00
Apple Editorials

No 120 Hz screen on iPhone 12: Apple's missed opportunity to steal 2020

Rado Slavov
by Rado Slavov
Oct 13, 2020, 7:00 AM
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
No 120 Hz screen on iPhone 12: Apple's missed opportunity to steal 2020
Just a couple months back, things seemed fairly certain that the new iPhone 12 series was going to come with a sweet, fancy, super-smooth 120 Hz ProMotion display.

Well, with each following rumor, it was like the beloved 120 Hz was drifting further and further away. First, it was a hard-to-source display controller, then it was that Apple couldn't get the 120 Hz to work "just right". And with the iPhone 12 phones already in mass production, it looks like it's extremely unlikely that we'll get high refresh rate displays on this year's iPhones.

A bummer!


Let's be honest, even by typical bad year standards, 2020 is a surprisingly lousy one. This fact has obviously affected every area of society, including the smartphone industry. Despite a few high-profile launches this year, nothing really stuck out as a beacon of positive achievement. Apple had the opportunity to be that bright tone in an otherwise gloomy ballad, but it probably won't.

The iPhone 12 series seems to have it all: a lovely, fresh design, reminiscent of the iPhone 4, breakthrough performance, great cameras and, yes, 5G. But while I'm almost certain Apple will try to make 5G the centerpiece of the iPhone 12, I'm just not convinced this is great or needed enough to get people truly hyped up. At least not at this stage of 5G development.

But a truly awesome feature that too many phone users are yet to be exposed to is a high refresh rate display. It's one of those things that you need to see with your own eyes in order to appreciate it. And I know that OnePlus and some other companies and now Samsung have it, but the reality is that at this point, Apple needs to adopt the feature for it to become truly mainstream.

A 120 Hz display on the iPhone 12 phones would have made them complete, truly next-gen devices with no weak spots. That would have been a home run for Apple. The iPhone 12 family is shaping up to be a pretty strong line-up, with a total of 4 models, spanning a wide range of sizes, all with the beautiful new design and no-compromise processors, cameras and displays (in terms of image quality). But a high-refresh rate would have elevated the user experience to the next level; it would have been the cherry on the cake, and made the iPhone 12 that much easier to buy.

Now they want us to eat the cake without the cherry. It'll still be a fine cake, but it won't be the same.

Related phones

iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Max
Apple iPhone 12 Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 64 MP (Quad camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
The best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals
Popular stories
Verizon may have a big iPhone 12 launch gift in store for 5G-hungry Apple fans
Popular stories
The OnePlus 8T release date is official, when and how to watch the live event stream
Popular stories
Samsung has no charging breakthrough planned for the Galaxy S21 5G series

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
T-Mobile pulls off a 5G record with its LG Velvet, the Snapdragon-less mystery
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE cases
Popular stories
New midrange Samsung Exynos chip topples Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
Popular stories
iPhone 12 faster Face ID, 30x digital zoom, 4k 240fps video, faux macro camera and more revealed
Popular stories
Best Buy counters Amazon Prime Day 2020 with early Black Friday deals

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless