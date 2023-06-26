News content to be removed from Facebook and Instagram in Canada

Facebook knows very well that they have no obligations under the act right now. Following Royal Assent of Bill #C18, the Government will engage in a regulatory and implementation process.



If the Government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will? https://t.co/2yXWE0tELi — Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) June 22, 2023





While Meta thinks the Online News Act is a flawed law that doesn't consider how its platforms work or what people like, the Canadian government believes that it is necessary to ensure fairness in the digital news market.The new law aims to help struggling news organizations receive fair compensation for their content shared on major online platforms. And asreports it is estimated that news businesses in Canada could receive around C$329 million per year from digital platforms under this new law.When we compare this estimated amount to Meta's annual revenue, which was $116.609 billion in 2022, it doesn't seem like a significant burden for the tech giant. It is important to note that the estimated amount that news companies in Canada could potentially receive includes revenue from Meta's digital platforms and other platforms such as Google.According to Meta, removing news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada won't affect the platforms or Meta's services and products in the country.