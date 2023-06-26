News content to be removed from Facebook and Instagram in Canada
Social media platforms have become the go-to place for all kinds of information. Whether you're looking for local events, movie recommendations, or the latest news updates, you'll likely find it on platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
However, now Meta is pulling out news content from Facebook and Instagram in Canada due to a new law called the Online News Act.
Meta has been upfront about their stance on this law from the beginning. They even threatened to block Canadian news content if changes weren't made. Earlier this month, they started blocking news access for some Canadian users, and now, with the law approved, they're following through on their warnings.
Despite this change, news outlets will still have access to their accounts and pages on Facebook and Instagram. They'll be able to post news links and content, but some content may not be viewable in Canada.
Last year, Facebook threatened to remove news content from its platform in the US if a bill allowing news organizations to negotiate compensation with tech companies is passed by Congress, sparking a debate between supporters who believe it would recognize the value of news and help the struggling industry, and opponents who argue it sets a problematic precedent and that news outlets benefit from the exposure provided by platforms like Facebook.
In a tweet, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez disagreed with Meta's decision, pointing out that Facebook is currently not obligated to follow the Online News Act. He mentioned that the government will engage in a regulatory process after the law is approved and questioned who would protect Canadians from tech giants if the government doesn't act.
The new law aims to help struggling news organizations receive fair compensation for their content shared on major online platforms. And as BBC reports it is estimated that news businesses in Canada could receive around C$329 million per year from digital platforms under this new law.
When we compare this estimated amount to Meta's annual revenue, which was $116.609 billion in 2022, it doesn't seem like a significant burden for the tech giant. It is important to note that the estimated amount that news companies in Canada could potentially receive includes revenue from Meta's digital platforms and other platforms such as Google.
According to Meta, removing news from Facebook and Instagram in Canada won't affect the platforms or Meta's services and products in the country.
The Online News Act requires companies like Meta to negotiate fair compensation deals with news publishers for sharing or linking to their content. As a result, Facebook and Instagram will no longer allow sharing of news in Canada. Meta has confirmed this in a recent announcement, meaning Canadian users won't be able to access news on these platforms anymore.
Meta might be unhappy with this legislation, but on the other hand, publishers and media outlets in Canada welcome the bill, as they believe it's a much-needed change in how news is shared and used by tech giants.
Facebook knows very well that they have no obligations under the act right now. Following Royal Assent of Bill #C18, the Government will engage in a regulatory and implementation process.— Pablo Rodriguez (@pablorodriguez) June 22, 2023
If the Government can’t stand up for Canadians against tech giants, who will? https://t.co/2yXWE0tELi
While Meta thinks the Online News Act is a flawed law that doesn't consider how its platforms work or what people like, the Canadian government believes that it is necessary to ensure fairness in the digital news market.
