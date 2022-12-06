Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it

Apps
1
Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it
If the Congress passes a bill that would permit news organizations to negotiate with tech companies for compensation, Facebook may soon remove news from the platform in the US. On Monday, Meta's head of policy communications, Andy Stone, tweeted the thread, saying that "if Congress passes an ill-considered journalism bill as part of national security legislation, we will be forced to consider removing news from our platform altogether."


The idea, presented in March 2021, is allegedly being evaluated for inclusion in a must-pass yearly defense bill by lawmakers. The proposed regulation comes on the heels of a scandal in Australia in 2021, when Facebook temporarily removed news from its platform after the country implemented legislation mandating digital companies pay for news content.

There are basically two camps in this: the News Media Alliance, a trade group representing newspaper publishers that supports the bill; and Meta, plus more than 20 organizations, including the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Public Knowledge, and the Computer & Communications Industry Association, that think the bill is problematic and would create a bad precedent for publishers and broadcasters.

The first party thinks that Meta's threats are "undemocratic and unbecoming," also adding that compensation from IT companies would show that news around the world still has value. That's a fair point, but at the same time, newspapers have been in steady decline in recent years, and some view this bill as a way to get the industry back on its feet.

Meta and its supporters think that news outlets and broadcasters put their content on Facebook because they benefit from the additional exposure and reach. It's a valid point as well. What do you think about it? Should IT companies be made to pay for news content?

Also Read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter
Apple on track to beat Samsung and become India's largest phone exporter
The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy
The excellent Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are almost half price at Best Buy
Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it
Facebook threatens to pull out news content if made to pay for it
These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount
These might be your last chances (ever) to get Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 at a sweet discount
Apple's Find My feature makes a SWAT team raid an old lady
Apple's Find My feature makes a SWAT team raid an old lady
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app
Google tests face-based search tool for the Photos app

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
You can currently nab the ludicrously fast 2022 11-inch iPad Pro for a cool discount
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless