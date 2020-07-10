iOS Apps

New iPhone app brings mocap to Unreal Engine 4

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Jul 10, 2020, 3:17 AM
New iPhone app brings mocap to Unreal Engine 4
Videogames are so realistic nowadays that sometimes you can mistake them for the real thing. However, there’s one challenge that’s yet to be overcome - facial expressions. Even when games have almost perfect backgrounds and level design, rendering realistic human faces remains difficult. A new iOS app that uses your iPhone to capture facial expressions and send them to Unreal Engine 4 in real-time can help deal with the problem.

Live Link Face streams high-quality facial animation in real-time from your iPhone directly onto characters in Unreal Engine. According to a blog post by Ryan Mayeda, Product Manager at Epic Games, the new app could be used in a professional game production setting, like a studio with actors in mocap suits, but also by single artists and content creators. Live Link Face utilizes Apple’s ARKit together with the iPhone’s front-facing TrueDepth camera to do its magic and can be downloaded from the App Store.


There’s no information whether an Android version of Live Link Face is in the works, but chances are slim. Depth sensors and other 3D capturing tech vary wildly from one Android device to another and it's nearly impossible to ensure that the app will work with all of them.

Unreal Engine is one of the most popular production tools in the gaming industry. Making facial mocap more accessible and widely available will result in more realistic characters in future games.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Newly leaked renders reveal the premium OnePlus Nord 5G design in full
Popular stories
Here's how you can be the first on your block to run iOS 14 on your iPhone
Popular stories
5 things wrong with mobile gaming
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Popular stories

Popular stories
Google removed these apps from the Play Store, now you should delete them from your phone
Popular stories
Verizon disappoints, AT&T surprises, and T-Mobile shines in new 5G speed tests
Popular stories
Happy Independence Day 2020!
Popular stories
Apple tries to get users ready to accept the lack of a charger in the 5G iPhone 12 boxes
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 5G packaging render gives you a clue about what's missing from the box
Popular stories
Apple's base iPhone 12 5G model might be pricier than you expected

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless