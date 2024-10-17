New Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra camera design rendered in detail

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

The launch of the Galaxy S25 series is fast approaching and amidst all the drama will they or won't they be powered by an Exynos 2500 processor we may be forgetting that the design will undergo some changes, especially that of the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The whole 2025 Galaxy S-series will have more uniform looks than the one of its preceding trio, chiefly because the largest and most cumbersome to hold Ultra handset will finally come with rounded, instead of edgy corners, like in the screen protectors that leaked before.

This move by Samsung will be a godsend for the S25 Ultra ergonomics, as users have been complaining about the edgy corners of its predecessors that made them uncomfortable to hold and carry around. In addition, the S Pen silo seems to be right next to the bottom right rounded corner, and that particular placement should make it quicker and easier to draw out the stylus for a quick note or sketch.

These are not the only changes to the design language, though, as Samsung will also pay upgrade attention to the Galaxy S25 camera department. There could be a new and large 1-inch 200MP ISOCELL image sensor for the main S25 Ultra camera. The upgrade in sensor size will take more photons in due to the larger pixels for clearer pictures at night or in low-light scenarios.

Moreover, an ultrawide camera resolution bump from the current 12MP to the whopping 50MP with a new ISOCELL JN3 sensor with 0.7 micron pixels is also rumored, even though Samsung hasn't announced this sensor just yet. The new camera design has now been rendered, accounting for the larger sensors, as well as the new rounded corner paradigm.


Thus, the Galaxy S25 Ultra that will reportedly be announced in January will not only come with new and powerful hardware, but it will also look new thanks to the aforementioned corner design changes and new cameras on the back. 

As a whole, however, the S25 series won't feature any drastic overhaul in the design department, so any little bit in terms of improved ergonomics is likely to help the Ultra stay the most popular member of Samsung's S-line trio next year as well.
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

