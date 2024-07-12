New Galaxy Watch 7 BioActive sensor muscles PowerShare out as Samsung apologizes
The PowerShare wireless charging feature that Samsung's smartwatches enjoyed up until now won't be present on the shiny new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra timepieces that Samsung just announced with cool preorder deals to be had.
It seems that the larger, faster, and more efficient BioActive sensor suite at the bottom of the smartwatches has interfered with Samsung's engineering ability to put a wireless charging coil there as well, according to its support page.
The Galaxy Watch7 series has a new rear sensor design to improve sensor accuracy over previous models. As a result, it is possible to assess health-related data points that were not previously supported as well as take more reliable measurements during prolonged or specialized exercises. However, the new sensor design required changing the shape of the back glass. The alteration increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of your Watch and the wireless charger, so the Wireless power sharing feature available on the previous model is no longer supported. We appreciate your understanding.
Samsung, July '24
The Wireless PoweShare feature has been around on Samsung phones since the Galaxy S10 times and is simply reverse wireless charging in another name. It allows topping off accessories like smartwatches or wireless earbuds when their battery is low from the larger pack of your phone or a powerbank with wireless charging capabilities.
It is the slowest and least efficient charging method, though, so not many users are taking advantage of it, or even know that it exists on their Samsung phones and accessories, so it is unlikely to be missed much on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.
Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn't support Wireless PowerShare | Image credit – Samsung
That's not to say it is a totally useless feature, especially when in an emergency and away from a charger, but Samsung obviously decided that having more capable and accurate health and fitness measurements on its new timepieces beats excruciatingly slow reverse wireless charging.
When we did a Wireless PowerShare charging speed test, it took a more than 3 hours to top up a wireless Buds charging case, and 3.5 hours to charge a Galaxy Watch, all the while the phone's battery dropped by 30%, so it's doubtful that many people are enjoying the option.
According to Samsung, the redesigned BioActive sensor allowed to fit more components and on the Galaxy Watch 7 series it offers 30% more accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts.
Moreover, expanding the spectrum of LED colors and updated photodiodes will allow Samsung to introduce the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index that can report biological aging, so the dearth of PowerShare abilities has gone to a good cause.
