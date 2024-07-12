Pre-order your new Motorola Razr 2024 here!
PhoneArena special offer at Samsung
Pre-order your Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Flip 6 now and take advantage of up to $1,400 of savings, free storage upgrades, and major Samsung credit!
Jul 25, Thu, 8:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

New Galaxy Watch 7 BioActive sensor muscles PowerShare out as Samsung apologizes

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
New Galaxy Watch 7 BioActive sensor muscles PowerShare out as Samsung apologizes
The PowerShare wireless charging feature that Samsung's smartwatches enjoyed up until now won't be present on the shiny new Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra timepieces that Samsung just announced with cool preorder deals to be had.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: save up to $350 with trade-in + Gift

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is here! You can pre-order the wearable at up to $350 with eligible trade-ins. The pre-order campaign at Samsung also gives you a FREE band (worth $79.99). Exclusive $50 Samsung credit available.
$350 off (54%) Trade-in Gift
$299 99
$649 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 7: save up to $250 with trade-in

Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 7 and save up to $250 with enhanced Samsung trade-in credit. You'll also get a FREE band with purchase (worth $69.99).
$250 off (83%) Trade-in Gift
$49 99
$299 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Galaxy Ring: pre-order at Samsung at $50 off

The incredible and ultra-innovative Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-order at Samsung. The wearable arrives at $50 off with Instant Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift). Free Sizing Kit available.
$49 off (12%)
$349 99
$399
Pre-order at Samsung
It seems that the larger, faster, and more efficient BioActive sensor suite at the bottom of the smartwatches has interfered with Samsung's engineering ability to put a wireless charging coil there as well, according to its support page.

T
The Galaxy Watch7 series has a new rear sensor design to improve sensor accuracy over previous models. As a result, it is possible to assess health-related data points that were not previously supported as well as take more reliable measurements during prolonged or specialized exercises. However, the new sensor design required changing the shape of the back glass. The alteration increased the distance between the internal wireless charging coil of your Watch and the wireless charger, so the Wireless power sharing feature available on the previous model is no longer supported. We appreciate your understanding.
Samsung, July '24

The Wireless PoweShare feature has been around on Samsung phones since the Galaxy S10 times and is simply reverse wireless charging in another name. It allows topping off accessories like smartwatches or wireless earbuds when their battery is low from the larger pack of your phone or a powerbank with wireless charging capabilities.

It is the slowest and least efficient charging method, though, so not many users are taking advantage of it, or even know that it exists on their Samsung phones and accessories, so it is unlikely to be missed much on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.

Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn&#039;t support Wireless PowerShare | Image credit – Samsung - New Galaxy Watch 7 BioActive sensor muscles PowerShare out as Samsung apologizes
Galaxy Watch Ultra doesn't support Wireless PowerShare | Image credit – Samsung

That's not to say it is a totally useless feature, especially when in an emergency and away from a charger, but Samsung obviously decided that having more capable and accurate health and fitness measurements on its new timepieces beats excruciatingly slow reverse wireless charging.

When we did a Wireless PowerShare charging speed test, it took a more than 3 hours to top up a wireless Buds charging case, and 3.5 hours to charge a Galaxy Watch, all the while the phone's battery dropped by 30%, so it's doubtful that many people are enjoying the option.

Recommended Stories
According to Samsung, the redesigned BioActive sensor allowed to fit more components and on the Galaxy Watch 7 series it offers 30% more accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts. 

Moreover, expanding the spectrum of LED colors and updated photodiodes will allow Samsung to introduce the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index that can report biological aging, so the dearth of PowerShare abilities has gone to a good cause.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/59-200/Daniel-P.webp
Daniel Petrov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Daniel, a devoted tech writer at PhoneArena since 2010, has been engrossed in mobile technology since the Windows Mobile era. His expertise spans mobile hardware, software, and carrier networks, and he's keenly interested in the future of digital health, car connectivity, and 5G. Beyond his professional pursuits, Daniel finds balance in travel, reading, and exploring new tech innovations, while contemplating the ethical and privacy implications of our digital future.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
T-Mobile stores across the country have already received the next sporty freebie for customers
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
After nearly 16 million fraudulent calls were made, the FCC might shut down this telco
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile employee gives us exclusive insight into the carrier's fall from grace
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
T-Mobile subscribers might be shocked after learning about its new achievement
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
Verizon giving out iPhone 15 like free candy in return for any trade-in
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced
You might want to change all of your passwords after this record setting leak was announced

Latest News

Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
Google Messages may get Snapchat-like 3D effects soon
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
The best Galaxy Z Flip 6 cases you can get
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Android 15 may be adding an intensity slider for color blindness accessibility mode
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Total Wireless ditches Verizon to market free 5G phones and plan price guarantees
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
Top Apple analyst predicts major iPhone 16 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro, and iPhone 19 camera upgrades
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
The supreme Garmin Epix Gen 2 Sapphire Edition gets a huge $311 discount at Amazon
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless