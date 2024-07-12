New Galaxy Watch 7 BioActive sensor muscles PowerShare out as Samsung apologizes

Galaxy Watch Ultra: save up to $350 with trade-in + Gift The Galaxy Watch Ultra is here! You can pre-order the wearable at up to $350 with eligible trade-ins. The pre-order campaign at Samsung also gives you a FREE band (worth $79.99). Exclusive $50 Samsung credit available. $350 off (54%) Trade-in Gift $299 99 $649 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: save up to $250 with trade-in Pre-order the Galaxy Watch 7 and save up to $250 with enhanced Samsung trade-in credit. You'll also get a FREE band with purchase (worth $69.99). $250 off (83%) Trade-in Gift $49 99 $299 99 Pre-order at Samsung Galaxy Ring: pre-order at Samsung at $50 off The incredible and ultra-innovative Galaxy Ring is now available for pre-order at Samsung. The wearable arrives at $50 off with Instant Samsung Credit (Reservation Gift). Free Sizing Kit available. $49 off (12%) $349 99 $399 Pre-order at Samsung

It seems that the larger, faster, and more efficient BioActive sensor suite at the bottom of the smartwatches has interfered with Samsung's engineering ability to put a wireless charging coil there as well, according to its support page





Samsung, July '24





The Wireless PoweShare feature has been around on Samsung phones since the Galaxy S10 times and is simply reverse wireless charging in another name. It allows topping off accessories like smartwatches or wireless earbuds when their battery is low from the larger pack of your phone or a powerbank with wireless charging capabilities.





It is the slowest and least efficient charging method, though, so not many users are taking advantage of it, or even know that it exists on their Samsung phones and accessories, so it is unlikely to be missed much on the Galaxy Watch 7 series.









That's not to say it is a totally useless feature, especially when in an emergency and away from a charger, but Samsung obviously decided that having more capable and accurate health and fitness measurements on its new timepieces beats excruciatingly slow reverse wireless charging.





When we did a Wireless PowerShare charging speed test , it took a more than 3 hours to top up a wireless Buds charging case, and 3.5 hours to charge a Galaxy Watch, all the while the phone's battery dropped by 30%, so it's doubtful that many people are enjoying the option.



According to Samsung, the redesigned BioActive sensor allowed to fit more components and on the Galaxy Watch 7 series it offers 30% more accurate heart rate measurements during intense workouts.





Moreover, expanding the spectrum of LED colors and updated photodiodes will allow Samsung to introduce the Advanced Glycation End Products (AGEs) Index that can report biological aging, so the dearth of PowerShare abilities has gone to a good cause.