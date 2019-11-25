Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile Sprint

T-Mobile settles with Nevada and Texas; here's what the carrier promised the states

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Nov 25, 2019, 8:49 PM
T-Mobile settles with Nevada and Texas; here's what the carrier promised the states
Earlier today we told you that the attorney general of Texas had reached a settlement with T-Mobile and pulled out of the lawsuit that seeks to block the T-Mobile-Sprint merger. This suit, which will go to trial on December 9th, is the only hurdle that the $26.5 billion deal must clear before it can be closed. After we passed that information on to you, CNBC reported that the attorney general of Nevada had also reached a settlement with the wireless provider. That leaves 13 state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C. left as plaintiffs.

Barring some sort of unusual capitulation by the state attorneys general still going forward with the suit, the closing of the merger will take place no earlier than next year; it also will come after T-Mobile launches the first nationwide 5G network in the U.S. on December 6th. And 5G is what this merger has been all about going back to the day the deal was announced. Those who follow the mobile industry know that T-Mobile, the fastest growing of the four major U.S. carriers, wasn't looking to pick up Sprint's struggling retail operations. What Legere and company have been after is Sprint's hoard of 2.5GHz mid-band spectrum.

T-Mobile settled with the AGs of Texas and Nevada as they both dropped out of the lawsuit


Mid-band airwaves are a rarity in the states these days, and T-Mobile is counting on Sprint's holdings to help it complete its 5G build. The carrier is using the 600MHz low-band spectrum it paid nearly $8 billion for a couple of years ago in an FCC auction combined with its ultra-high mmWave spectrum. The former travels long distances and penetrates buildings well; the latter does not travel that far, nor does it penetrate structures easily. But it does provide large capacity for data traffic and delivers the zippy fast data speeds that consumers expect from the next generation of wireless connectivity. By bridging the two with Sprint's mid-band airwaves, T-Mobile will cover more Americans with 5G signals, especially in rural areas of the country.


To win over Texas, T-Mobile promised not to raise prices on wireless service for five years after the merger closes. The carrier also promised to build out its 5G network in Texas following the completion of the deal. As part of the agreement it made with Nevada, T-Mobile promised to cover 83% of the state's rural population with 5G service and offer low-rate plans. Nevada's attorney general, Aaron Ford, said this afternoon, "Beyond these benefits, the New T-Mobile will make a significant investment to enhance service to our Native American Tribal communities, contribute to programs that enhance opportunities for minorities, women and small businesses. Because of these commitments, I can now support a merger that will preserve Nevada jobs and benefit consumers throughout our State."

When T-Mobile announced its nationwide 5G launch for December 6th, it also introduced it's Connecting Heroes initiative and Project 10Million. The former will provide first responders with free unlimited talk, text, and data with the highest priority on the T-Mobile network. The latter is a plan that will bring internet service to the 15% of American households with children that cannot access the web because they live in a low-income or rural household. Both initiatives are dependent on T-Mobile closing the merger with Sprint.

One state attorney general who doesn't seem to be moved by these initiatives is New York AG Letitia James. She told CNBC today that, "Today’s deal does not resolve the fundamental anti-competitive concerns at the core of this case — that the mega-merger of T-Mobile and Sprint will reduce competition in the mobile marketplace." She added, "There is no doubt that this merger remains bad for consumers, bad for workers, and bad for innovation, which is why we remain committed to litigating this matter and look forward to the commencement of trial in less than two weeks." She also stated that there is no way that New York will pull out of the suit.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Apple-Watch-sleep-tracking-app-vs-cheap-smart-fitness-Band-5
Do the Apple Watch sleep tracking apps beat a $40 fitness bracelet?
samsung-galaxy-s11-5g-benchmark-scores-specs-performance
Galaxy S11 5G benchmark reveals impressive hardware, unimpressive performance (for now)
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-sales-forecasts-2020
The iPhone 12 and 5G might lead to a huge sales super cycle for Apple
Galaxy-S11-camera-specs-release-date-100-zoom
Galaxy S11 to offer crazy 100x Space Zoom camera, just as the 6.9" S11+
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
Strong-demand-will-result-in-a-doubling-of-AirPods-shipments-this-year
Strong demand will result in Apple AirPods shipments rising 100% this year
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-renders-leak
Samsung Galaxy S11 renders leak showing new design, five cameras

Popular stories

Those-who-pre-ordered-the-Pixel-4-feel-unloved-by-Google
You can't blame those who pre-ordered the Pixel 4 for being upset with Google
motorola-razr-foldable-phone-hands-on-review-specs-design-price-release-date
The new Motorola Razr is terrible and I love it!
Pixels-will-automatically-screen-robocalls
Pixel handsets will soon have the ability to automatically screen for robocalls
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
t-mobile-sprint-merger-new-york-attorney-general-not-backing-down
One key state opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger is not backing down
T-Mobile-Caller-Verified-supported-smartphones
T-Mobile announces Caller Verified feature now works on 17 smartphones
Google-makes-it-easier-to-open-close-tabs-on-Android-version-of-Chrome
Opening and closing tabs on the Android version of Chrome is now a little easier
things-you-can-buy-instead-Motorola-razr
6 things you can buy for $1,500 instead of the Motorola razr

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.