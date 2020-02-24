iOS Android Apps

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
Feb 24, 2020
Netflix adds new feature that lets you see most popular series and movies
The most popular movie streaming service, Netflix is adding a new feature that will allow its users to pick what to watch based on the popularity of the shows. A long-overdue feature is now making its way to Netflix users on all platforms – top 10 list.

Those who already got it should see a new row that will feature the top 10 list in their respective countries. Netflix mentions that the names on the list will be updated daily and that the position of the row will vary depending on how relevant the shows and films are to each user.

In addition to the top 10 list row, Netflix is adding two other features – the top 10 most popular series and the top 10 films. Both will be available when you click on the movies and TV shows tab, so they're not immediately visible when you open Netflix.


Each movie and series that made it on the Top 10 list will have special badges, which will allow you to identify them whenever you see them on Netflix. The new top 10 lists have been tested in Mexico and the UK for the last six months, and since people found them useful, Netflix will be rolling them out to more countries.

It's yet unclear if this is a worldwide rollout, but we do know it's available in the US, so you might want to check your app to see if it's there.

