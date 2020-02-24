Netflix adds new feature that lets you see most popular series and movies









Each movie and series that made it on the Top 10 list will have special badges, which will allow you to identify them whenever you see them on Netflix. The new top 10 lists have been tested in Mexico and the UK for the last six months, and since people found them useful, Netflix will be rolling them out to more countries.



It's yet unclear if this is a worldwide rollout, but we do know it's available in the US, so you might want to check your app to see if it's there.