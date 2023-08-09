Netflix turns your iPhone into a game controller

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
Apps
A couple of years back, in 2021, Netflix rolled out games on its mobile app. At first, the mobile games collection was kinda tiny, but over time, it got bigger and loaded with loads of free mobile games for Netflix subscribers. Netflix is also getting ready to toss games onto the TV scene too, and it looks like it is getting closer to the launch day by introducing its new Netflix Game Controller app (via TechCrunch.)

The new app will allow you to play games on TV by using your phone as a controller. You will have to pair your phone with the TV to play the games when they become available on Netflix. The company says it will happen soon. For now, the app is only available for iOS in the App Store.

Using your iPhone or iPad as a controller sounds like a pretty cool idea because you wouldn't need to purchase an extra controller to play on your TV.



Currently, there are dozens of games you can play on the Netflix mobile app. The streaming service is adding 40 new mobile games this year and stating that 70 titles are currently in development with its partners. Some of the most popular games on the platform are based on hit shows like Stranger Things and Queen’s Gambit.

Lately, Netflix has stopped offering its Basic plan in the US and UK, pushing users to opt for pricier options to keep using the service. Meanwhile, Netflix hasn't raised its plan prices for over a year, likely in an effort to retain more paying subscribers following its password-sharing crackdown.

As games make their way onto TV screens, we'll find out whether the prices will remain unchanged or if this new feature will bring about a price hike.

