Netflix discontinues the Basic plan in the US and UK

@cosminvasile
Netflix is going ahead with its strategy to completely remove the Basic plan to force customers into choosing more expensive plans or ads. Back in June, Netflix quietly removed the Basic tier in Canada, a move that was expected to extend to other regions in the coming months.

Earlier today, Cord Busters noticed that that the Basic plan has been discontinued in the UK and US. New customers in these two countries will no longer be able to choose the cheapest Netflix plan starting today, although Basic tier subscribers get to keep their plan until they change to another tier.

The information has been confirmed by Netflix on its support page: “the Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members. If you are currently on the Basic plan, you can remain on this plan until you change plans or cancel your account.”

Netflix launched its ad-supported tier in late 2022 as “Basic with Ads” for £4.99 / $6.99 per month, but its name was changed a few months ago when it received a few upgrades like video quality from 720p to 1080p and two simultaneous streams.

The renamed Standard with Ads plan offered almost the same perks as the Basic plan, but with one big difference: it forced subscribers to watch several minutes of ads per hour. Other differences between the two plans are the number of simultaneous streams and the video quality.

With the removal of the Basic tier, customers in the UK and US will now have to pay at least £10.99 or $15.49 per month if they want Netflix in their homes or on the go without having to watch ads. It’s pretty clear that Netflix wants more customers to choose its Standard with Ads tier rather than a plan that doesn’t run ads, unless it’s one that’s priced a lot higher.

