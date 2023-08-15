Netflix starts testing games on TV following its new game controller mobile app
Back in 2021, Netflix jumped into the gaming scene for mobile devices. Just recently, it sprang a surprise with a new app that transforms your iPhone into a game controller. The problem with using your smartphone as a controller was that the company's games library was only available on IOS and Android, but this will change soon.
So, what's on the testing menu? Right now, a pair of games: Oxenfree from Night School Studio and Molehew’s Mining Adventure, a game that's all about snagging gems in an arcade setting. If you're one of the lucky ones with beta access, you can grab the Netflix game controller app from the App Store and use your iPhone as the controller. The app isn't out for Android users yet, but there's a chance it could be coming soon.
More devices will be added gradually, and Netflix is determined to bring gaming on its platform to users all around the world. Right now, you can already dive into a bunch of games on the Netflix mobile app. This year, the streaming platform is adding 40 new mobile games to the mix. And that's not all – it also says that it is cooking up 70 more titles in collaboration with its partners.
Netflix is rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of users in Canada and the UK. The company’s goal is to make games playable on every device where users can use Netflix, including TVs, computers, and mobile. In the following few weeks, games on Netflix will also be available for beta test on supported browsers on PCs and Macs through netflix.com.
Image Credit–Netflix
According to Netflix, this trial run is all about putting its game streaming technology and controller to the test, so the company can fine-tune the user experience as time goes on. When it comes to gaming on your TV, Netflix is gearing up. Games will be available on various devices from Netflix's partners like Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TVs, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku devices and TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, and Walmart ONN.
