iOS Android Apps

Netflix adds a profile PIN option to protect kids

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Apr 08, 2020, 3:19 AM
Netflix adds a profile PIN option to protect kids
Kids can be a curious bunch, and as we know, curiosity not only kills cats but also leads youngsters into trouble. Now Netflix is adding another layer of protection to profiles, aiming to give parents more control over what their kids are watching. The company announced on its official blog that parents can now set a PIN to their profile to limit kids' access to inappropriate content.



Apart from setting a PIN to your profile, you can also remove specific content from the profile of your kid. Parents now can hide individual series or movie titles, so that they don't show up and tempt kids to hit the Play button. There's another useful feature that lets you sort content by PG ratings, so you can just hide everything that's 13+ from the eyes of your 8-year-old kid. The option to turn autoplay off is also present, along with the ability to review a history of everything your kid has been watching. 



"Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families," wrote Michelle Parsons, Netflix Kids Product Manager, in the blog post.

The new parental control features are already available, and you can set them up in the account settings. Of course, you might have a different approach to your kid and set the limits in a different manner, but having options is always useful.

Featured stories

Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
These are the full OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G specs
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Oppo Find X2 Pro review
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Apple planning BeatsX-like AirPods X, $350 premium Bose headphones rival
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones money can buy in 2020
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Here's what the iPhone 12 Pro 5G's notch might look like
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner

Popular stories

The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
The OnePlus 8 5G and 8 Pro price on Verizon or T-Mobile tipped by CEO
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
All on the T-Mobile Sprint merger: plan price changes, 5G coverage, stores and prepaid
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
Major iPhone 12 Pro 5G leak reveals new camera design and LiDAR scanner
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
The OnePlus 8 Pro 5G earns a best display award, and we have the tests to demo why
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Finalized iPhone 12 & 12 Pro 5G details suggest Apple's planning smaller notch
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders
Behold the OnePlus 8 Pro wireless charging dock and even more OnePlus 8 series renders

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless