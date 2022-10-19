Buying this iPad is a terrible choice, but nostalgia is stronger than logic

anything

PS: Although you should stay away from old iPad minis, you may want to check out our iPad mini (2021) review and get yourself that one! You know, for actual use.

As funny as his bits are, a lot of them are relatable too. It got me thinking about what my orange microwave is, and… the iPad mini quickly came up. And since they cost like 50-to-80 bucks nowadays, I decided to buy… two.I looked at the ads, chose two iPad mini 3 models, since those are essentially the iPad mini 2, but with Touch ID. So I would get my nostalgia fill, but also a modern unlock method.The first iPad mini 3 that arrived on my doorstep was a locked one, so the specs don't matter; it'll just be a display unit, which I'll turn into a hipster "work of art" by framing it.But the second one I actually planned to use – an unlocked 16GB iPad mini 3.So, realistically, am I really using it? Let's talk about that…Again, the iPad mini 3 that I bought just recently in 2022 is basically an iPad mini 2, but with Touch ID. Same Apple A7 processor from 2013.And as you can probably guess, that mobile chip from 2013 isn't holding up too well these days, even if it was pretty darn quick back in its heyday. Today the iPad mini 3 is stuck on iOS 12, which is clearly too much for the good ol' A7 chip. While the home screen is responsive, pretty much everything you click on takes a bit to react.And all of your favorite apps have moved on from that 2013 era, expecting newer processors with more power. So even though you can download YouTube, Instagram, Netflix, and so on, you'll get outdated versions that look worse and run as good as they look.Wi-Fi seems to have changed quite a bit over the last many years also, since the iPad can't really connect to my router if it's a room or two away from it, which is not an issue for my other (modern) devices.So what can you do with an iPad as old as this, if you really wanted to bring some life back to it, and were patient enough?Well, I personally might dig out one of my old iPad mini keyboards and turn it into a little retro gaming machine. It also runs mobile games like Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas perfectly fine, which is cool!You can also still use it for watching YouTube, Netflix and the likes, just be prepared for longer loading times than you're probably used to these days.It's also semi-usable for browsing the web, but again – quite slow to load modern pages. And as a large display for your security cameras, or a smart home hub – it can probably handle that too.But ultimately, for me it's just a nostalgia piece that I'll barely use, and am not even sure if I should've bought it in the first place.Isn't nostalgia beautiful? And unhealthy, probably?...Share your experience with us – what old phone, tablet, or other tech toy from yesteryear hits you hardest in the nostalgia these days? Have you bought something like that purely to have it, not so much to actually use it?For me personally, in addition to the iPad mini, I find the SEGA Genesis game console super nostalgic, plus the Japanese Nintendo Famicom, and… oh boy, so many things come to mind…