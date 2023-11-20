Motorola's trusty Edge 2022 is available at a bargain-basement price currently

The Motorola Edge 2022 might not be the fanciest phone you can buy today but it punches above its price, so it's a sensible option for anyone on a tight budget. It has a comfortable design and combines smooth performance with long battery life. Amazon and Best Buy both have it on sale for more than 50 percent off.





Many Many budget phones come with lots of omissions, but not the Edge 2022. It sports a 6.6-inch OLED panel with an exceptional refresh rate of 144Hz for fluid visuals. It's one of the lightest phones around so using it is a joy.





Motorola Edge 2022 6GB/128GB 6.6 inches 144Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 30W charging $251 off (51%) $239 99 $491 26 Buy at Amazon Motorola Edge 2022 256GB 6.6 inches 144Hz screen | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 30W charging $350 off (58%) $249 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy





It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chip and is plenty fast for almost all use cases. Sure, it may take a split second longer than phones that are considerably more expensive sometimes, but this isn't something that's going to bother you.





The battery is 5,000mAh and should last you two days, so you won't have to charge the phone every day. It supports 30W fast wired charging as well as 15W wireless charging.





The Moto Edge 2022 has a triple camera array with a 50MP main shooter, a 13MP ultrawide snapper, and a 2MP depth shooter. It takes pretty good photos in most situations and unless you like to obsess over every detail in a photograph, you'll be more than satisfied with the camera.





The phone will get security support until 2026.





The Motorola Edge 2022 starts at $491 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but you can save $251 on it on Amazon as the e-commerce giant is offering an insane discount of 51 percent on it.





If you don't mind spending a little more for more storage space, Best Buy is offering a discount of 58 percent on the 256GB model, bringing its price down to $249.99 from $599.99.





Those are some great prices and you should go for the Edge 2022 if you want a phone that's more fun to use than other devices that cost around $250.