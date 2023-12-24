Motorola's impressively powerful Lenovo ThinkPhone tumbles to a cheaper price

Whether your current phone is all cracked or dented, or you simply want your next phone to be tough enough to handle the toughest of situations, but don't want to compromise on the specs at the same time, it's hard to think of a better option than the Lenovo ThinkPhone . Now is the best time to buy the phone as Motorola is offering a colossal discount on it.





Released earlier this year, the ThinkPhone is a business-oriented smartphone with a special focus on durability, security, and performance.





Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone 6.6 inches P-OLED 144Hz screen | Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 | 50MP+13MP+2MP rear cameras | 5,000mAh battery | 68W charging | Aramid fiber back | MIL-STD-810H compliant | Seamless connection to your PC $300 off (43%) $399 99 $699 99 Buy at Motorola





It sports a 6.6-inch screen with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and has a huge 5,000mAh battery which lasts more than a day. It charges at 68W and requires only 52 minutes for a full charge.





The phone runs on the premium and highly efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and handles everything without a hitch.





Coming to what makes the phone special, despite its thin design, it has a tougher build than other top 2023 phones . It can withstand harsh stressors like extreme temperatures and shocks.





The ThinkPhone comes with many PC integration features that professionals would find helpful. The physical Red Key can be pressed to connect the phone to your computer, though it could be reprogrammed to launch any app. With Motorola's Ready For feature, you can run phone apps on your computer and move content and files between devices.





You also get enhanced security and useful privacy features such as creating a disguised PIN-protected folder. The phone will be supported for four years.





The 8GB/256GB ThinkPhone usually goes for $699.99 but Motorola has temporarily brought the price down to $399.99, letting you save $300. That's a really good price for a phone with snappy performance, a large screen, impressive battery stamina, durable design, and cross-functionality with computers.