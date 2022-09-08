Motorola launches its new Edge 30 Fusion and Edge 30 Neo mid-range phones

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion offers the best of both worlds









As far as the specs go, the Edge 30 Fusion definitely doesn’t disappoint. Thanks to a powerful Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 8/12GB RAM and 128/256/512GB storage, the Edge 30 Fusion is not your average mid-range smartphone.



But the good things don’t stop here. Motorola packed a 50-megapixel high-resolution main camera sensor inside the Edge 30 Fusion, which features OIS (optical image stabilization). The phone’s camera can shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using instant all-pixel focus to provide users with more accurate performance regardless of the light conditions. Also, the camera offers HDR10 video recording, but users can also record in 8K resolution.



Complementing the 50MP main camera sensor, the 13MP ultrawide camera lens assures that you get more into the frames of your pictures. Of course, the phone comes with a built-in macro vision camera too, along with a front-facing 32MP camera for selfies.



Moving on to the screen, the Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch borderless pOLED FHD+ display with HDR10+ and 144Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with two large stereo speakers enabled with Dolby Atmos, as well as a large 4,400 mAh battery with TurboPower 68W charging support.



Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is now available for purchase in Europe in Cosmic Grey, Aurora White, Solar Gold, and Neptune Blue – Vegan Leather for as low as €600. The Edge 30 Fusion follows Motorola's design language that treasures symmetrically curved edges above all else. The contour of the phone smoothly blends the front and rear glass. To top it all off, the device features an aluminum frame to up that premium finish look and feel.









Motorola gets colorful with the new Edge 30 Neo





The cheapest of the trio of Edge phones revealed today, the Edge 30 Neo has been designed in collaboration with Pantone, which is why this phone will be available in multiple color options, including the Pantone Color of the Year 2022, Very Peri.



Despite being positioned lower than the Edge 30 Fusion, the Edge 30 Neo is quite decent in all aspects. For starters, the phone sports a 6.28-inch pOLED FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone packs a mid-range Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 8GB RAM and either 128 or 256GB storage.



Since this is a pretty compact phone, it only packs a dual camera that comprises of 64MP main and 13MP ultrawide sensors. However, the Edge 30 Neo comes with the same 32-megapixel front-facing camera that’s also included on the Edge 30 Fusion. It’s also important to mention that the phone’s main camera supports OIS (optical image stabilization) too.



Last but not least, the Edge 30 Neo is powered by a slightly smaller 4,000 mAh battery with 68W TurboPower charging. Of course, just like the other two Edge 30 phones introduced today, it ships with Android 12 on board.



Price-wise, Motorola Edge 30 Neo costs as low as €370 and should hit shelves in Europe in the coming days. As mentioned earlier, it will be available in multiple color options, including Very Peri, Aqua Foam, Black Onyx, and Ice Palace.



