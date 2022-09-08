The Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s best camera-centric flagship

Industry's first 200MP camera sensor

Ready for high-end mobile gaming





When it comes to raw power, the Edge 30 Ultra has everything you might expect from an “ultra-level” premium device courtesy to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB internal memory.



The massive 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ display supports 144Hz refresh rate, and it’s perfect for high-end mobile gaming. On top of that, the phone reduces touch latency with a 360Hz touch rate when playing games.



Finally, the rather decent 4600 mAh battery promises to offer users power for the day in as little as 7 minutes of charging at 125W speeds, the fastest TurboPower charging to date. Additionally, the phone comes with up to 50W wireless charging capabilities.



Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available for purchase in Europe in Interstellar Black and Starlight White from today for as low as €900.



