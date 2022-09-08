The Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s best camera-centric flagship
Motorola introduced today three new Edge series phones that promise to improve upon most of the company’s previous premium devices: Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Edge 30 Neo. The former is such a big upgrade that Motorola calls it an “ultra-level” premium device.
Regardless of what Motorola thinks about its own device, it’s fair to say that the Edge 30 Ultra looks quite impressive on paper. The phone is equipped with the latest, most powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset, the industry’s highest resolution camera sensor and the fastest TurboPower charging.
Featuring industry’s first 200-megapixel main camera sensor, it’s safe to say that the Edge 30 Ultra is Motorola’s most advanced camera-centric smartphone. The phone’s camera has been specifically designed to capture more light by combining 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel. That should result in brighter, crispier images even when taking pictures in low-light environments. Not to mention that the main sensor comes with OIS (optical image stabilization), so you won’t have to worry about unwanted shakes.
Coupled with the impressive 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera lens lets you fit more of the scene in frame without compromising the quality. Also, for close ups, the phone features built-in Macro Vision, which brings users 4x closer to the subject than a standard lens.
Industry's first 200MP camera sensor
As far as video recording goes, the Edge 30 Ultra goes to the next level, as the phone offers 8K video recording, getting over 33 million pixels of resolution, which is apparently the highest video resolution possible on a smartphone today. Of course, users can lower resolution to 4K HDR10+ when recording a video if they want to.
Ready for high-end mobile gaming
When it comes to raw power, the Edge 30 Ultra has everything you might expect from an “ultra-level” premium device courtesy to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, coupled with 8/12GB of RAM and 128/256/512GB internal memory.
Finally, the rather decent 4600 mAh battery promises to offer users power for the day in as little as 7 minutes of charging at 125W speeds, the fastest TurboPower charging to date. Additionally, the phone comes with up to 50W wireless charging capabilities.
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available for purchase in Europe in Interstellar Black and Starlight White from today for as low as €900.
The massive 6.67-inch pOLED FHD+ display supports 144Hz refresh rate, and it’s perfect for high-end mobile gaming. On top of that, the phone reduces touch latency with a 360Hz touch rate when playing games.
