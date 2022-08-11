Motorola confirms the international release of the Razr 2022
We might get it after all. Today, the Moto Razr 2022, after quite a bit of suspense, finally made its debut. The foldable is easily one of the biggest rivals of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which was also officially unveiled only yesterday.
One of the biggest bones of contention surrounding the Razr 2020 is whether Motorola would push for an international release. Thus far, most information had indicated that the foldable would be exclusively available in China.
However, now we have received official confirmation from Motorola that the Moto Razr 2022 will, in fact, be available outside of China. According to our sources, a release in select European markets will take place “in the coming weeks''. A more precise time frame was not given.
Hence, it is only natural to expect a fair degree of uncertainty given that the political situation in the region has not yet stabilized. At any rate, the fact that Motorola is still aiming for an international release is somewhat reassuring.
But there are some things one simply cannot plan for. For the time being, we can only hope that the Razr 2022 makes its way to as many markets as possible, within a reasonable timespan. Hype dies fast, and if the Razr 2022 is really bent (pun intended) on challenging the Galaxy Z Flip 4, it must do so now. Time is not on Motorola’s side.
This has left many foldable enthusiasts slightly disappointed. Despite speculations on social media by some industry insiders, there has been little concrete information on the international availability of the new smartphone.
It should be noted that there has been a great deal of chaos plaguing the release of the new Moto Razr. The official launch event was initially scheduled for August 2nd, but was subsequently pushed back at the last minute. Unofficial information pointed to political turmoil being the real reason behind the cancellation.
