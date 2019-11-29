Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola One Action deal on Amazon makes it an irresistible offer

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 29, 2019, 1:00 PM
The Moto One Action is a straight-up midranger. Its hardware isn't super-powerful, its screen is nothing to write home about, and its main camera could be... a lot better. What sells this one, however, is its secondary camera — the so-called "Action Camera", which gives the phone its name. It's got a 120-degree lens and a sensor that has been turned horizontally, meaning you can take action videos while comfortably holding the phone in landscape.

We loved our time with the Moto One Action and remarked that, for its price, it's a pretty good action camera that also happens to be an Android smartphone as a bonus. Well, now, the price is even lower. Amazon's Black Friday took $100 off the phone's listing! You can check it out below:

Motorola One Action on Amazon


$249.99 Motorola One Action on Amazon
$280.00 Motorola One Action on eBay

One Action
Motorola One Action OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.8
 Read Full Review
  • Display 6.3" 1080 x 2520 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 12 MP front
  • Processor Samsung Exynos 7 Octa, Octa-core, 2200 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3500 mAh

