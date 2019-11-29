Motorola One Action deal on Amazon makes it an irresistible offer

The Moto One Action
is a straight-up midranger. Its hardware isn't super-powerful, its screen is nothing to write home about, and its main camera could be... a lot better. What sells this one, however, is its secondary camera — the so-called "Action Camera", which gives the phone its name. It's got a 120-degree lens and a sensor that has been turned horizontally, meaning you can take action videos while comfortably holding the phone in landscape.
We loved our time with
the Moto One Action and remarked that, for its price, it's a pretty good action camera that also happens to be an Android smartphone as a bonus. Well, now, the price is even lower. Amazon's Black Friday took $100 off the phone's listing! You can check it out below:
