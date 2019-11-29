The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!

Motorola's Moto Z3 Play
is not exactly a flagship, but it definitely aims to look and feel like one. It's thin, it's light, and it has a dual camera that actually takes pretty good photos! To top it off, it accepts all Moto Mods, so you can enhance it with a stick-on battery pack, loud stereo speakers, or even the Hasselblad True Zoom mod! We weren't crazy over it when it released with a $499 in 2018, but Motorola's current Black Friday offer is hard to pass.
Over at Motorola's website, the Moto Z3 Play is currently available for just $149.99. Despite being more than a year old, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a phone that performs as well and has a camera of the quality of the Z3 Play for that amount of cash. Unfortunately, Motorola doesn't have any Moto Mods up for the Black Friday promo, but hey — it is what it is!
