Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Sprint Motorola Android Deals

The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!

Preslav Kateliev by Preslav Kateliev   /  Nov 29, 2019, 9:57 AM
The Motorola Moto Z3 Play is down to a record-low price this Black Friday!
Motorola's Moto Z3 Play is not exactly a flagship, but it definitely aims to look and feel like one. It's thin, it's light, and it has a dual camera that actually takes pretty good photos! To top it off, it accepts all Moto Mods, so you can enhance it with a stick-on battery pack, loud stereo speakers, or even the Hasselblad True Zoom mod! We weren't crazy over it when it released with a $499 in 2018, but Motorola's current Black Friday offer is hard to pass.

Over at Motorola's website, the Moto Z3 Play is currently available for just $149.99. Despite being more than a year old, you'd be pretty hard-pressed to find a phone that performs as well and has a camera of the quality of the Z3 Play for that amount of cash. Unfortunately, Motorola doesn't have any Moto Mods up for the Black Friday promo, but hey — it is what it is!

Motorola Moto Z3 Play Black Friday promo


$225.00 Motorola Moto Z3 Play on eBay

Related phones

Moto Z3 Play
Motorola Moto Z3 Play OS: Android 9.0 Pie, 8.1 Oreo View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

7.5
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

4.0
 Based on 1 Reviews
  • Display 6.0" 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 8 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636, Octa-core, 1800 MHz
  • Storage 64 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 3000 mAh(24h talk time)

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

black-friday-deals-skagen-smartwatches-hybrid-devices
Huge Black Friday sale cuts Skagen smartwatch and hybrid wearable device prices
amazon-black-friday-best-deals-2019-start
Amazon Black Friday deals: the madness has begun
-$180
sony-xperia-10-black-friday-deal-b-h-photo-video
Expires in - 1d 14hSony Xperia 10 scores tall Black Friday discount at B&H Photo Video
Black-Friday-deal-Snapdragon-855-flagship-gaming-phone-under-500-dollars
This Black Friday, get a Snapdragon 855+ flagship gaming phone for less than $500
-£200
Apple-iPhone-XR-27-percent-off-Amazon
Apple iPhone XR drops to lowest price to date on Amazon
-$44
amazon-black-friday-deals-apple-watch-series-5
Amazon offers top Black Friday deals on half a dozen Apple Watch Series 5 models

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
t-mobile-black-friday-2019-deals-full-list-revealed
Check out T-Mobile's full list of Black Friday 2019 deals
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
Black-Friday-Pixel-deals-the-best-deals-for-Pixel-4-Pixel-3-Pixel-3a
Black Friday Pixel deals: the best deals for Pixel 4, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a
Samsung-Galaxy-S11e-renders-leak
Meet the Galaxy S11e, Samsung's triple-camera iPhone 11 rival
razr-2-could-include-new-sensors-including-one-in-display-for-fingerprints
Motorola razr 2 could feature side sensors and an in-display fingerprint reader
Metro-by-T-Mobile-Black-Friday-deals
Metro by T-Mobile Black Friday sale offers many free phones and tablets
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.