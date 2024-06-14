Motorola Edge 50 Ultra battery and charging: A pleasant surprise!
Up Next:
Motorola's latest flagship, the Edge 50 Ultra, arrives with a 4,500mAh battery, which is impressive considering the slim and elegant device. This battery is smaller than other phones in the same size class, but few are as sleek as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.
The Motorola phones is a flagship one, but it doesn't come with the fastest Qualcomm chipset around. It has the slightly under-clocked Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on board, which delivers decent efficiency.
Well, there you have it––the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra charges from 0% to 100% in just 28 minutes! It's so fast that it even fails to hit our second, 30-minute checkpoint. What's more, a brief 15-minute charge will juice up the device up to 61%, which should be more than enough to last you probably a full business day.
How does this combination of battery and chipset fare in our dedicated battery tests? Only one way to find out!
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
( 4500 mAh )
( 4500 mAh )
Battery Life Estimate
7h 6m
Ranks #12 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 39m
Browsing
14h 37m
Average is 15h 10m
Video
10h 52m
Average is 10h 5m
Gaming
11h 9m
Average is 7h 49m
Charging speed
125W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h 28m
Full charge
Ranks #8 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h
Full charge
With an average result of seven hours and six minutes, it is among the better devices we've tested in the past two years, beating the average score of six hours and 39 minutes. This ranks it in the upper dozen of battery champs we've tested recently, which is great news for all potential adopters of this phone.
In the PhoneArena web browsing test, which emulates a regular, everyday browsing experience with the phone's display set at 200 nits of brightness, the Edge 50 Ultra scores a result of 14 hours and 37 minutes.
Browsing Test results
In the PhoneArena web browsing test, which emulates a regular, everyday browsing experience with the phone's display set at 200 nits of brightness, the Edge 50 Ultra scores a result of 14 hours and 37 minutes.
That's below our average result of 15 hours and 10 minutes, so the Edge 50 Ultra gets overshadowed by flagship phones with larger batteries like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 12.
And then again… the difference in overall endurance isn't that big, which certainly works in Motorola's favor!
YouTube Test results
In our YouTube video gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surprises rather pleasantly, beating both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a respectable result of nearly 11 hours. While the OnePlus 12 beats it, the Edge 50 Ultra succeeds in this test, which loops a video playlist with the brightness set at 200 nits.
3D Gaming Test results
Finally, in our 3D gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra finally scores a flawless victory. It achieves a result of 11 hours and 9 minutes, which is above our average of 7 hours and 49 minutes. Although the chipset inside might not be as well-performing in our synthetic benchmarks as more premium flagships, it appears to be quite efficient, so if you're into gaming, watch out for this one.
More importantly, however, it beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max and OnePlus 12, all of which have scored lesser in our tasking gaming test. With this one, we set the display brightness at 200 nits and run the games at 60Hz in order to achieve uniformity between the different phones we test.
Charging Test
Now, when it comes to charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is one phone that truly amazes. It comes along with extremely fast 125W charging, which is one of the fastest around, barring some phones coming from China.
Anything above 100W is certainly charging your phone super quick, and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is no different. What's more, unlike many other manufacturers, Motorola is still including wall adapters in the box––you get a 125W charger with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, as you should.
Recommended Stories
Let's look at the results below.
Well, there you have it––the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra charges from 0% to 100% in just 28 minutes! It's so fast that it even fails to hit our second, 30-minute checkpoint. What's more, a brief 15-minute charge will juice up the device up to 61%, which should be more than enough to last you probably a full business day.
Wireless charging
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also supports super-fast 50W wireless charging with a compatible wireless charger, which you'll have to supply on your own.
Stay tuned for wireless charger results.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: