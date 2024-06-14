Motorola Edge 50 Ultra battery and charging: A pleasant surprise!



Motorola Edge 50 Ultra

( 4500 mAh ) Battery Life Estimate 7h 6m Ranks #12 for phones tested in the past 2 years Average is 6h 39m Browsing 14h 37m Average is 15h 10m Video 10h 52m Average is 10h 5m Gaming 11h 9m Average is 7h 49m Charging speed 125W Charger 0% 30 min 0h 28m Full charge Ranks #8 for phones released in the past 2 years Wireless Charging 50W Charger 0% 30 min 0h Full charge









Browsing Test results

Web Browsing (hours) Higher is better Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 14h 37 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 20h 6 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 19h 20 min OnePlus 12 18h 14 min View all



In the PhoneArena web browsing test, which emulates a regular, everyday browsing experience with the phone's display set at 200 nits of brightness, the Edge 50 Ultra scores a result of 14 hours and 37 minutes. With an average result of seven hours and six minutes, it is among the better devices we've tested in the past two years, beating the average score of six hours and 39 minutes. This ranks it in the upper dozen of battery champs we've tested recently, which is great news for all potential adopters of this phone.













YouTube Test results

Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 10h 52 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 8h 18 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 45 min OnePlus 12 13h 37 min View all And then again… the difference in overall endurance isn't that big, which certainly works in Motorola's favor!





In our YouTube video gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surprises rather pleasantly, beating both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a respectable result of nearly 11 hours. While the OnePlus 12 beats it, the Edge 50 Ultra succeeds in this test, which loops a video playlist with the brightness set at 200 nits.



3D Gaming Test results

3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 11h 9 min Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 6h 28 min Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 9h 36 min OnePlus 12 7h 46 min View all





Finally, in our 3D gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra finally scores a flawless victory. It achieves a result of 11 hours and 9 minutes, which is above our average of 7 hours and 49 minutes. Although the chipset inside might not be as well-performing in our synthetic benchmarks as more premium flagships, it appears to be quite efficient, so if you're into gaming, watch out for this one.





More importantly, however, it beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra , iPhone 15 Pro Max and OnePlus 12 , all of which have scored lesser in our tasking gaming test. With this one, we set the display brightness at 200 nits and run the games at 60Hz in order to achieve uniformity between the different phones we test.





Charging Test

Now, when it comes to charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is one phone that truly amazes. It comes along with extremely fast 125W charging, which is one of the fastest around, barring some phones coming from China.

Anything above 100W is certainly charging your phone super quick, and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is no different. What's more, unlike many other manufacturers, Motorola is still including wall adapters in the box––you get a 125W charger with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, as you should.

Full Charge Lower is better 15 Mins (%) Higher is better 30 Mins (%) Higher is better Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 0h 28 min

61%

No data

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 1h 9 min

40%

68%

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2h 1 min

28%

53%

OnePlus 12 0h 37 min

47%

89%

View all



Well, there you have it––the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra charges from 0% to 100% in just 28 minutes! It's so fast that it even fails to hit our second, 30-minute checkpoint. What's more, a brief 15-minute charge will juice up the device up to 61%, which should be more than enough to last you probably a full business day.

