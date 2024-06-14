Motorola Edge 50 Ultra battery and charging: A pleasant surprise!

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra battery and charging
Motorola's latest flagship, the Edge 50 Ultra, arrives with a 4,500mAh battery, which is impressive considering the slim and elegant device. This battery is smaller than other phones in the same size class, but few are as sleek as the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. 

The Motorola phones is a flagship one, but it doesn't come with the fastest Qualcomm chipset around. It has the slightly under-clocked Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 on board, which delivers decent efficiency. 

How does this combination of battery and chipset fare in our dedicated battery tests? Only one way to find out!

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
( 4500 mAh )
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra
Battery Life Estimate
7h 6m
Ranks #12 for phones tested in the past 2 years
Average is 6h 39m
Browsing
14h 37m
Average is 15h 10m
Video
10h 52m
Average is 10h 5m
Gaming
11h 9m
Average is 7h 49m
Charging speed
125W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h 28m
Full charge
Ranks #8 for phones released in the past 2 years
Wireless Charging
50W
Charger
0%
30 min
0h
Full charge

With an average result of seven hours and six minutes, it is among the better devices we've tested in the past two years, beating the average score of six hours and 39 minutes. This ranks it in the upper dozen of battery champs we've tested recently, which is great news for all potential adopters of this phone. 

Browsing Test results


Web Browsing(hours)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra14h 37 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra20h 6 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max19h 20 min
OnePlus 1218h 14 min
View all


In the PhoneArena web browsing test, which emulates a regular, everyday browsing experience with the phone's display set at 200 nits of brightness, the Edge 50 Ultra scores a result of 14 hours and 37 minutes. 

That's below our average result of 15 hours and 10 minutes, so the Edge 50 Ultra gets overshadowed by flagship phones with larger batteries like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the OnePlus 12.

And then again… the difference in overall endurance isn't that big, which certainly works in Motorola's favor! 

YouTube Test results


Video Streaming(hours)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra10h 52 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra8h 18 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 45 min
OnePlus 1213h 37 min
View all

In our YouTube video gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra surprises rather pleasantly, beating both the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max with a respectable result of nearly 11 hours. While the OnePlus 12 beats it, the Edge 50 Ultra succeeds in this test, which loops a video playlist with the brightness set at 200 nits. 

3D Gaming Test results


3D Gaming(hours)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra11h 9 min
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra6h 28 min
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max9h 36 min
OnePlus 127h 46 min
View all

Finally, in our 3D gaming test, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra finally scores a flawless victory. It achieves a result of 11 hours and 9 minutes, which is above our average of 7 hours and 49 minutes. Although the chipset inside might not be as well-performing in our synthetic benchmarks as more premium flagships, it appears to be quite efficient, so if you're into gaming, watch out for this one. 

More importantly, however, it beats the Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15 Pro Max and OnePlus 12, all of which have scored lesser in our tasking gaming test. With this one, we set the display brightness at 200 nits and run the games at 60Hz in order to achieve uniformity between the different phones we test. 

Charging Test


Now, when it comes to charging, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is one phone that truly amazes. It comes along with extremely fast 125W charging, which is one of the fastest around, barring some phones coming from China. 

Anything above 100W is certainly charging your phone super quick, and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is no different. What's more, unlike many other manufacturers, Motorola is still including wall adapters in the box––you get a 125W charger with the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, as you should.

Let's look at the results below. 

Full ChargeLower is better15 Mins(%)Higher is better30 Mins(%)Higher is better
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra0h 28 min
61%
No data
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra1h 9 min
40%
68%
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max2h 1 min
28%
53%
OnePlus 120h 37 min
47%
89%
View all


Well, there you have it––the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra charges from 0% to 100% in just 28 minutes! It's so fast that it even fails to hit our second, 30-minute checkpoint. What's more, a brief 15-minute charge will juice up the device up to 61%, which should be more than enough to last you probably a full business day. 

Wireless charging


The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra also supports super-fast 50W wireless charging with a compatible wireless charger, which you'll have to supply on your own. 

Stay tuned for wireless charger results. 
Peter Kostadinov Mobile Tech News and Reviews Journalist
Peter, an experienced tech enthusiast at PhoneArena, is captivated by all things mobile. His impartial reviews and proficiency in Android systems offer readers valuable insights. Off-duty, he delves into the latest cryptocurrency trends and enjoys sci-fi and video games.

