More affordable 5G smartphones to choose from will be coming in the second half of 2020

Smartphone makers are eager to impress us with new and stunning models, even though the public health situation is changing the way new smartphones are launched and announced. Digitimes now reports
that China-based smartphone vendors are working hard to equip the market with powerful smartphones, capable of benefiting from 5G’s faster speeds.
According to Digitimes Research, China-based smartphone vendors are ramping up production of different handset variants in order to show their presence on the 5G smartphone market. Some of the already released smartphones
have impressive specs with Qualcomm’s latest CPUs, stunning display refresh rates and even 5G capability, but despite all of that, the majority are priced around $494 up to $640.
China-based vendors are expected to deliver more 5G mid-range devices in the second half of the year and offer a diversity of models, as mobile processor manufacturers are releasing more mid-tier 5G-capable processors, which further helps vendors reduce manufacturing costs.
Therefore, there is a strong possibility that China-based manufacturers will launch 5G smartphone models with a price tag below $300 around the third quarter of 2020.
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!