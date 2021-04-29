Montblanc’s Summit Lite smartwatch arrives in the US with a luxury price tag
The company followed up with a successor a year later - the Summit 2, upgrading the watch to the Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset and the price to $1000. Now Montblanc has officially announced that their latest smartwatch - the Summit Lite - is coming to the States.
The Lite comes equipped with a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with 390 x 390 resolution and a 400mAh battery. The watch runs Wear OS on top of a Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor and features onboard GPS, 8GB of storage, and 5 ATM water resistance.
You can get this 43mm luxury smartwatch at various boutique shops across the country or order it online. The watch costs $860 (for the aluminum/rubber band version) which is still quite a lot, considering the it doesn’t have cellular connectivity, an SpO2 sensor, or wireless charging.