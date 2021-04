Montblanc’s Summit Lite smartwatch arrives in the US with a luxury price tag

$860

You can get this 43mm luxury smartwatch at various boutique shops across the country or order it online. The watch costs(for the aluminum/rubber band version) which is still quite a lot, considering the it doesn’t have cellular connectivity, an SpO2 sensor, or wireless charging Still, if you’re a fan of luxury watches but want to step into the modern world of smart wearables, you now have another option to do so. If you're not sure about a full-fledged smartwatch, you can check out our best hybrid smartwatches list as there are some Swiss-made luxury options there, too.