Moment Launches New T-Series Mobile Lenses compatible with iPhone and Android
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Moment, the well known and leading manufacturer of mobile lenses and accessories, announced today the launch of its new T-Series lenses. These lenses are the third generation of the company's mobile lenses and represent the future of mobile photography and filmmaking on iPhone AND Android.
Having launched their first mobile lens 10 years ago — the 18mm wide lens — Moment is now expanding their selection with the T-Series, which offer a variety of focal lengths and features to help users take better photos and videos with their smartphones. The new lenses come in the anamorphic, telephoto, wide-angle, fisheye, and macro variety, in various focal lengths, such as:
Furthermore, the T-Series lenses are compatible with Moment's universal lens mount, which works with most iPhone and Android phones. The mount also supports Moment's filters and accessories, giving users even more creative possibilities.
The T-Series lenses are now available to pre-order from the Moment website or the links below, and will start shipping as soon as September 7th. Prices on the lenses range between $119.99 and $149.99.
If you're looking for a way to take your mobile photography to the next level, then Moment T-Series lenses are a great option. They offer a variety of features and benefits that can help you take better photos and videos with your smartphone, no matter what the conditions.
- Anamorphic 1.33x & 1.55x: These lenses create a cinematic look with a distinctive oval bokeh effect. They are available in gold or blue flare variants.
- Tele 58mm: This lens offers up to 4x magnification when used in combination with optical zoom , making it ideal for capturing distant subjects and achieving that natural bokeh.
- Wide 18mm: This lens provides a wider field of view than the native camera on most smartphones, making it great for landscape and group shots.
- Fisheye 14mm: This lens creates a distorted, wide-angle effect that is perfect for creative shots.
- Macro 10x: This lens offers 10x magnification, making it ideal for close-up photography of small objects.
The most exciting part of this launch has to be the fact that these lenses are now compatible with both iPhone and Android. Some without the aid of a lens mount. However, for those that need it, the T-Series lenses are compatible with Moment's universal lens mount and filters as well.
Moment lens compatibility chart
