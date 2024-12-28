Mint Mobile’s best deal of the year: 50% off Unlimited for one year!

This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way! Disclaimer





Looking to lighten some of your monthly bills, but not sure what to cut? Well, Mint Mobile’s green-clad Santa is coming in with a pretty magnificent offer this holiday season! You can get one full year of Unlimited phone service for 50% Off! Alternatively, if you just want to dip your toes in the Mint service, you can try it out with a 3-month phone plan starting at $10 per month.



What does the Mint Unlimited plan have to offer? Unlimited talk, text, and data on



Check out Mint Mobile’s deal of the year here!

What’s the catch?

Here’s the fine print — in order to take advantage of the current 50% off Mint deals, you need to pre-pay for the period. The full 12 month Unlimited plan will cost you $180 upfront and 3 months will be as low as $30 upfront. The offer is for new customers only, taxes and fees extra.



Considering that $180 is what you can expect to pay for 3 months of Unlimited on some other carriers — only paying once for a full year of service sounds like a deal too good to be true. So, how does Mint achieve this?



Mint Mobile is an MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) — it has no brick and mortar locations, no middle men, which allows Mint to pass the savings on to you. There are no additional subscriptions or bells and whistles that you may not want slapped onto the plan. You get what you need — 40 GB of high speed data, 10 GB of mobile hotspot use, unlimited texts and calls.



Your phone needs to be capable of connection to a GSM network. Don’t know if it’s compatible? Thankfully, Mint Mobile has an easy checking tool that you can use instantly online. Or, if you are not bringing your own phone, you can make use of Mint’s excellent device deals and buy yourself a new one right now. Like a



Shop Mint Mobile phone deals Pixel 9 $500 off , Pixel 9 Pro Fold $350 off

Deal expires soon!

This special Mint Mobile offer is only available until the 2nd of January. If you act now, you can grab a full year of worry-free Unlimited. Regular Unlimited price is $30 per month, which is quite the bargain on its own. But, if you wish to downgrade to something else after your promo period is up — it’s easy to manage your account and switch plans from within the Mint Mobile app.



Are there family plans?

Yes, you can mix-and-match any 3-month plans into one account, maximum 5 lines. But here’s the even better news — if you are in a 2-person household, or looking to get plans for two kids, you can make use of Mint’s BOGO offer. Buy one 3-month plan, get an identical one entirely for free! That’s 3 months of Unlimited for 2 people, all for $45 total.



Recommended Stories Shop Mint Mobile plan options here

Who is Mint Mobile a good choice for?

Firstly — anyone looking to save on their phone plan, but still needs that high-speed connection and dependable wide coverage. Great for travelers and students, or even professionals looking for a separate line for work. Mint’s plans are also a great option for savvy parents looking to get a great plan for their kids at a low price!



