Minecraft dominates YouTube with 1 trillion views

Minecraft dominates YouTube with 1 trillion views0
And if you can’t fathom the significance of the achievement, YouTube and Mojang have prepared some interesting statistics for you. They say if each of those trillion views lasted only one second, the whole thing would be 30,000 years long.
You can delve into more statistics on YouTube’s celebratory page and see the whole Minecraft journey. Meanwhile, the interesting part is that the game seems to be stronger than ever - it took 8 years to build 500 million views but only two more years to double that and hit the impressive milestone.