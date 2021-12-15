Notification Center

iOS Android Microsoft Apps Games

Minecraft dominates YouTube with 1 trillion views

Mariyan Slavov
By
0
Minecraft dominates YouTube with 1 trillion views
Minecraft is the most popular game on YouTube, period. The pixelated sandbox title has crossed the 1 trillion views threshold on the platform, rounding up 12 years of videos showing structure building and creeper fighting.

And if you can’t fathom the significance of the achievement, YouTube and Mojang have prepared some interesting statistics for you. They say if each of those trillion views lasted only one second, the whole thing would be 30,000 years long.

Here’s another one - if each one of those trillion views were a Minecraft block, you could build a stack to reach the Sun, and still have 7 million miles in leftovers. Impressive, right! Minecraft’s reign on YouTube is spanning over 12 years now, with thousands of influencers and creators supporting it - names like PewDiePie come to mind.

You can delve into more statistics on YouTube’s celebratory page and see the whole Minecraft journey. Meanwhile, the interesting part is that the game seems to be stronger than ever - it took 8 years to build 500 million views but only two more years to double that and hit the impressive milestone.


