Minecraft Earth early access goes live for Android and iPhone users in the US
Minecraft Earth, as some of you may already know, is Microsoft's Pokemon GO competitor. It doesn't really play the same, but it's part of the same AR (augmented reality) genre.
In Minecraft Earth, players are allowed to build their creations in tabletop mode and place them in the real world at life-size. Thanks to the online multiplayer aspect, Minecraft Earth players can team up to create impressive buildings.
The game doesn't cost a thing and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store. Just make sure that you have a compatible iPhone or a smartphone running Android 8.0 and up.
