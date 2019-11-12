Android Microsoft Games

Minecraft Earth early access goes live for Android and iPhone users in the US

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 12, 2019, 8:42 PM
Microsoft announced last month that it will bring an early version of the Minecraft Earth to select countries. After offering Android users the possibility to play the beta version, Microsoft is now bringing the so-called early access version of Minecraft Earth to both Android and iOS players in the United States.

There's one thing worth mentioning – this is still an early version, which means bugs might be running amok and gameplay features might not work as intended. It's also possible that some parts of the game might be saved for when the final build releases in the coming months.

Minecraft Earth, as some of you may already know, is Microsoft's Pokemon GO competitor. It doesn't really play the same, but it's part of the same AR (augmented reality) genre.



In Minecraft Earth, players are allowed to build their creations in tabletop mode and place them in the real world at life-size. Thanks to the online multiplayer aspect, Minecraft Earth players can team up to create impressive buildings.

The game doesn't cost a thing and can be downloaded via the App Store and Google Play Store. Just make sure that you have a compatible iPhone or a smartphone running Android 8.0 and up.

