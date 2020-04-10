Microsoft Apps

Microsoft messaging app GroupMe update for Android users: create a Skype group call with a tap

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Apr 10, 2020, 2:54 AM
As we are all stuck at home, working or studying remotely, chat apps are gaining popularity, along social media platforms and other social-distancing means of communication. Microsoft has some apps to offer in the chat and messaging department as well, even though one of such apps that it owns, the app GroupMe, hasn’t seen a lot of interesting features over the last few years.

Now, Windows Central reports that the GroupMe app for Android is getting a feature that allows users or groups to create Skype group calls. In order to create a Skype group call, you can click on the Skype logo at the top of the chat. It then generates a link that is posted in the chat and members of the group can easily join the call.

This feature is based on Skype’s “Meet Now” functionality, which allows users to join calls without having a Microsoft or Skype account. With the pandemic situation and people stuck at home, Microsoft’s Meet Now feature is getting compared to the video-conferencing app Zoom, which, however, received some criticism about some privacy and security issues.

Unfortunately, there is no information whether the update to GroupMe for Android will come to iOS or PC.

