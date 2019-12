Skype's latest new feature lets you invite non-Skype users to meetings

Skype is clearly not the best messaging apps out there, but Microsoft is adding more features and improvements with every update. The mobile and desktop versions of Skype usually receive different updates, but many times they share some features.The latest Skype update brings one feature that's common to both mobile and desktop versions – Meet Now. Up until now, you could only invite fellow Skype users to meetings created with the messaging app, but there are a lot of people who don't have a Skype account.Meet Now allows Skype users to create a meeting and invite anyone just by sharing a link, including non-Skype users. Microsoft is rolling out the new feature to all users on Android, iPhone, and iPad since last week , so if it's not yet available for you, then give it a few more days.Apart from the new Meet Now feature, the most recent Skype update adds a few camera improvements for Android users, such as the ability to scan and send documents. Also, Microsoft mentions the update includes some photo and video personalization enhancements, along with many bug fixes and stability improvements.