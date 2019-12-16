iOS Android Apps

Skype's latest new feature lets you invite non-Skype users to meetings

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Dec 16, 2019, 1:36 PM
Skype's latest new feature lets you invite non-Skype users to meetings
Skype is clearly not the best messaging apps out there, but Microsoft is adding more features and improvements with every update. The mobile and desktop versions of Skype usually receive different updates, but many times they share some features.

The latest Skype update brings one feature that's common to both mobile and desktop versions – Meet Now. Up until now, you could only invite fellow Skype users to meetings created with the messaging app, but there are a lot of people who don't have a Skype account.

Meet Now allows Skype users to create a meeting and invite anyone just by sharing a link, including non-Skype users. Microsoft is rolling out the new feature to all users on Android, iPhone, and iPad since last week, so if it's not yet available for you, then give it a few more days.

Apart from the new Meet Now feature, the most recent Skype update adds a few camera improvements for Android users, such as the ability to scan and send documents. Also, Microsoft mentions the update includes some photo and video personalization enhancements, along with many bug fixes and stability improvements.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s10-note-10-giveaway-sprint
Giveaway! Start the New Year with a new Galaxy S10 or Galaxy Note 10 from Sprint
2020-upcoming-new-phones
Best new phones expected in 2020
Poll-favorite-phone-2019
What is your favorite phone of 2019?
android-10-updates-us-samsung-galaxy-s10-europe-galaxy-note-10
Android 10 updates make their way to US Galaxy S10 devices, more Note 10 users in Europe
win-a-motorola-razr-in-the-companys-holiday-sweepstakes
Win a Motorola razr, a Moto G7 Power and more during the 12 Days of Moto sweepstakes
Here-is-why-I-refuse-to-use-a-smartwatch
Here is why I refuse to use a smartwatch
att-5g-network-launch-coverage-availability-devices
AT&T's real 5G network is live in 10 cities, coming to many more in 2020
samsung-galaxy-note-10-plus-android-10-update-rollout
Samsung kicks off global Android 10 updates for Note 10 and Note 10+

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-uncertain-john-legere-price-hike-warning
Uncertain T-Mobile/Sprint merger is giving John Legere price hike 'nightmares'
t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Professor-testifies-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-bad-for-consumers
Under oath, economics professor says that Sprint's future is not so bleak
Google-Pixel-5-rumor-review-specs-price-release-date
Google Pixel 5 wishlist
moto-g8-power-5000mah-battery-fcc-confirmation
Road warriors, rejoice: a Moto G8 Power with a 5,000mAh battery is likely around the corner
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
T-Mobiles-merger-trial-distraction-sparks-joy-for-AT-T
T-Mobile's merger trial 'distraction' sparks joy in AT&T execs
Android-Auto-update-customize-app-drawer
Android Auto now lets you customize your app drawer

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless