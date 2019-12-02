Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Microsoft has a great deal on the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 02, 2019, 3:37 PM
Microsoft has a great deal on the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Microsoft's eBay outlet was selling two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with meaty discounts. One unlocked U.S. model, dressed in Black and carrying 512GB of storage (via Android Police) can still be purchased for $799.99. That is a $400 or 33% price cut from the usual $1,199.99 that the phone costs. Another variant in "Glow" with 256GB of storage was priced at $699.99; that was a $400 or 36% price cut from the usual $1,099.99 price. We use the past tense for this unit because it is sold out.

The unlocked U.S. Galaxy Note 10+ carries a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3040. The Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is under the hood. The phone is equipped with 12GB of memory and has four sensors on the back for a primary wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera. The fourth sensor uses Time of Flight technology in order to calculate more accurate depth information; this will allow the phone to deliver more realistic AR features and enhanced bokeh blurs for portraits. A 4300mAh battery keeps the lights on, and next month the phone should be updated to Android 10.

If you use PayPal Credit, you can buy the phone making 24 monthly payments of $35.65. A limited quantity is available and as we already pointed out, the aforementioned 256GB model is already sold out after 1,040 units were sold. So far, just 195 handsets of the 512GB model have been rung up. We assume that there is no time limit on this deal, and it will expire once the last unit is shipped.

$894.99 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on Amazon
$820.00 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on eBay

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.9
 Based on 3 Reviews
  • Display 6.8" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

