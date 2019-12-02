Microsoft has a great deal on the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Microsoft's eBay outlet was selling two versions of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ with meaty discounts. One unlocked U.S. model, dressed in Black and carrying 512GB of storage (via Android Police) can still be purchased for $799.99. That is a $400 or 33% price cut from the usual $1,199.99 that the phone costs. Another variant in "Glow" with 256GB of storage was priced at $699.99; that was a $400 or 36% price cut from the usual $1,099.99 price. We use the past tense for this unit because it is sold out.
If you use PayPal Credit, you can buy the phone making 24 monthly payments of $35.65. A limited quantity is available and as we already pointed out, the aforementioned 256GB model is already sold out after 1,040 units were sold. So far, just 195 handsets of the 512GB model have been rung up. We assume that there is no time limit on this deal, and it will expire once the last unit is shipped.
