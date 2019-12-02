Microsoft has a great deal on the unlocked U.S. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+





The unlocked U.S. Galaxy Note 10+ carries a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 x 3040. The Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform is under the hood. The phone is equipped with 12GB of memory and has four sensors on the back for a primary wide camera, an ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto camera. The fourth sensor uses Time of Flight technology in order to calculate more accurate depth information; this will allow the phone to deliver more realistic AR features and enhanced bokeh blurs for portraits. A 4300mAh battery keeps the lights on, and next month the phone should be updated to Android 10.





If you use PayPal Credit, you can buy the phone making 24 monthly payments of $35.65. A limited quantity is available and as we already pointed out, the aforementioned 256GB model is already sold out after 1,040 units were sold. So far, just 195 handsets of the 512GB model have been rung up. We assume that there is no time limit on this deal, and it will expire once the last unit is shipped.



