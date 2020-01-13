Android Microsoft Apps

A huge update is coming to Microsoft Launcher on Android

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Jan 13, 2020, 5:18 AM
A huge update is coming to Microsoft Launcher on Android
If you happen to use Microsoft Launcher on your Android phone, you'll be happy to know that developers are readying a major update that will completely change the way the launcher looks and feels.

At the moment, the update is available in preview mode, but the alpha version listed in the Google Play Store may be unstable and some features may not work properly. So, if you really want to try out the new version of Microsoft Launcher, keep in mind that it's not the final version that you'll be installing.

The new version of Microsoft Launcher has been rebuilt from the ground up to allow developers to include important new features like Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, as well as a lot of performance improvements. It's also worth mentioning that some standard features from the main app are missing from the preview version of Microsoft Launcher.

Besides the new Landscape Mode that will allow Microsoft Launcher users to change their viewing preference, the upcoming update will also add a full-fledged Dark Theme, which is compatible with Android phone's dark mode settings.

Also, the update introduces a set of options that lets users personalize their apps with custom icon packs, and use adaptive icons to give their phone a different look and feel. If you're looking for even more customization options, you'll be pleased to know that you'll be getting Bing daily images that can be used as wallpapers. Or, you can use your own photos as wallpapers with Microsoft Launcher 6.0.

We have yet to learn when exactly the final build will arrive, but if you can't wait, the preview version is now available for download via Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

samsung-galaxy-s20-12gb-ram-standard
All Galaxy S20 models could feature 12GB of memory as standard
apple-iphone-5g-fall-2020-launch-no-delay
Every 5G iPhone is on track to launch in Fall 2020; no signs of delay
galaxy-S20-plus-vs-Galaxy-S10-benchmark-Snapdragon-865-vs-855-score
First Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10 benchmark score pits Snapdragon 865 vs 855
oneplus-8-oneplus-8-pro-120hz-display-confirmed
The best thing about the OnePlus 8 display is now essentially official
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-5g-live-photos
Take a look at these Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G live photos
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-no-108mp-camera
The Galaxy S20 and S20+ might not use Samsung's new 108MP camera
oneplus-8-release-price-features-verizon-rumor
Verizon may release the OnePlus 8 5G as its first OnePlus phone
60Hz-vs-90Hz-refresh-rate-test-can-people-tell-the-difference
90Hz vs 60Hz display refresh rate revisited: can people tell the difference this time?

Popular stories

sprint-virgin-mobile-shutdown-t-mobile-merger
Sprint is shutting Virgin Mobile down in anticipation of T-Mobile merger
samsung-galaxy-S20-S11-vs-plus-ultra-specs-price-comparison-preview
Galaxy S20 vs S20+ vs S20 Ultra (S11+) leaked specs and price comparison
judge-will-allow-third-party-briefs-in-review-of-doj-sprint-deal
Here's your chance to tell a federal judge what you think about the T-Mobile-Sprint merger
apple-iphone-9-leaked-renders
Apple's iPhone 9 leaks in all its iPhone 8-inspired glory
t-mobile-claims-5g-network-better-than-att-verizon
T-Mobile wants to 'literally kick the ass out of AT&T and Verizon' in a year
sony-xperia-5-plus-design-renders-leak
Sony's next Xperia flagship has leaked and it looks beautiful
january-update-sent-to-pixel-models
Check out which Pixel bugs Google killed with the January update
t-mobile-sprint-merger-states-attack-doj-fcc-court-filing
States opposing T-Mobile/Sprint merger go for the federal government's jugular

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless