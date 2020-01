A huge update is coming to Microsoft Launcher on Android

If you happen to use Microsoft Launcher on your Android phone, you'll be happy to know that developers are readying a major update that will completely change the way the launcher looks and feels.At the moment, the update is available in preview mode, but the alpha version listed in the Google Play Store may be unstable and some features may not work properly. So, if you really want to try out the new version of Microsoft Launcher, keep in mind that it's not the final version that you'll be installing.The new version of Microsoft Launcher has been rebuilt from the ground up to allow developers to include important new features like Dark Mode, Landscape Mode, as well as a lot of performance improvements. It's also worth mentioning that some standard features from the main app are missing from the preview version of Microsoft Launcher.Besides the new Landscape Mode that will allow Microsoft Launcher users to change their viewing preference, the upcoming update will also add a full-fledged Dark Theme, which is compatible with Android phone's dark mode settings Also, the update introduces a set of options that lets users personalize their apps with custom icon packs, and use adaptive icons to give their phone a different look and feel. If you're looking for even more customization options, you'll be pleased to know that you'll be getting Bing daily images that can be used as wallpapers. Or, you can use your own photos as wallpapers with Microsoft Launcher 6.0.We have yet to learn when exactly the final build will arrive, but if you can't wait, the preview version is now available for download via Google Play Store