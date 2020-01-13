A huge update is coming to Microsoft Launcher on Android
Besides the new Landscape Mode that will allow Microsoft Launcher users to change their viewing preference, the upcoming update will also add a full-fledged Dark Theme, which is compatible with Android phone's dark mode settings.
Also, the update introduces a set of options that lets users personalize their apps with custom icon packs, and use adaptive icons to give their phone a different look and feel. If you're looking for even more customization options, you'll be pleased to know that you'll be getting Bing daily images that can be used as wallpapers. Or, you can use your own photos as wallpapers with Microsoft Launcher 6.0.
We have yet to learn when exactly the final build will arrive, but if you can't wait, the preview version is now available for download via Google Play Store.
