iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft introduces Family Safety app for Android, iOS

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 31, 2020, 9:13 AM
Microsoft introduces Family Safety app for Android, iOS
Keeping your children safe is not an easy task even in the modern gadget-enhanced world. Microsoft will bring its Family Safety tools to Android and iOS devices later this year, offering Microsoft 365 subscribers additional safety options to family members and friends, AndroidCentral reports.

The app will allow parents to manage their children’s screen time over PC, Xbox, and Android, and get notifications when the kid arrives at or departs from a certain place via location tracking. Upcoming school assignments and other calendar events will also pop-up in the notification panel of the app. There’s an option for young drivers as well, sending driving reports and promoting good driving habits.

The usual content screening options are also present, with parents having the option to set limits on the games their children play and keep track of their online browsing habits. Microsoft is starting a limited preview of the Family Safety app on Android and iOS with official release planned “in the coming months”. iOS users won’t be able to control features like screen time and app access with Family Safety, though. Instead, they may use the parental control options baked in the platform, which offer control over things like Game Center and web content restrictions, blocking apps, and more.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Best true wireless earbuds
Best true wireless earbuds
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Nubia Red Magic 5G hands-on
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Latest Samsung Galaxy Note 20 leak reveals huge design clue
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Apple is eyeing 2020 releases for a new HomePod version, 'budget' iPads, and more
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Here is why we could see the Apple iPhone 9 unveiled tomorrow
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
Huawei P40 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max: Camera Comparison
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
The announcement date of the OnePlus 8 series is finally official
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display

Popular stories

T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
T-Mobile 'forgot' to mention an upsetting detail about its ultra-affordable Connect plan
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Check out the cheaper OnePlus 8 5G in all official colors
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
Every OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G spec has leaked
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
The Google Pixel 5 and LG G9 may be priced better than Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
This flagship phone hints how OnePlus 8 Pro will shame Galaxy S20 Ultra's 120Hz display
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners
The Fitbit Charge 4 will solve the biggest problem of its forerunners

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless