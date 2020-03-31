Microsoft introduces Family Safety app for Android, iOS

Keeping your children safe is not an easy task even in the modern gadget-enhanced world. Microsoft
will bring its Family Safety tools to Android and iOS devices later this year, offering Microsoft 365 subscribers additional safety options to family members and friends, AndroidCentral
reports.
The app will allow parents to manage their children’s screen time over PC, Xbox, and Android, and get notifications when the kid arrives at or departs from a certain place via location tracking. Upcoming school assignments and other calendar events will also pop-up in the notification panel of the app. There’s an option for young drivers as well, sending driving reports and promoting good driving habits.
The usual content screening options are also present, with parents having the option to set limits on the games their children play and keep track of their online browsing habits. Microsoft is starting a limited preview of the Family Safety app on Android and iOS with official release planned “in the coming months”
. iOS users won’t be able to control features like screen time and app access with Family Safety, though. Instead, they may use the parental control options baked in the platform, which offer control over things like Game Center and web content restrictions, blocking apps, and more.
