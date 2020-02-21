iOS Android Microsoft Apps

Microsoft to bring its antivirus solution to Android and iOS in 2020

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 21, 2020, 1:08 AM
Microsoft to bring its antivirus solution to Android and iOS in 2020
I admit I'm no security expert, so when I needed an antivirus solution for my desktop or phone, I did some research on the Internet. Unfortunately, many companies who offer security software decided to sell information about their customers to make an extra buck. Others, on the other hand, aren't as foolproof as they say, but you can't guess that until you're hacked.

Microsoft is trying to provide customers with a universal security solution, which they can use on their desktop and mobile devices. The so-called Windows Defender is the default antivirus software on every Windows 10 PC, but Microsoft revealed plans to bring it to additional platforms like Android and iOS.

We have yet to learn what Defender will do for Android and iOS users, but we won't have to wait too long for that information. Microsoft confirmed both apps will be previewed next week at the RSA Conference, so we'll be given a glance at what Defender for Android and iOS can do when it comes to mobile threat defense.

One other important thing worth mentioning is that Microsoft's antivirus software is scheduled to arrive on Android and iOS devices later this year, which means Defender mobile is almost done.

