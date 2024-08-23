Metro by T-Mobile will give up to $100 as rebate if you stick around for two months

T-Mobile

The rebate program is apparently only for Flex Up and Flex Plus customers, leaving out the cheapest Flex plan, Flex Start, which costs $50 a month.Although Flex Plus is the most expensive offering with a monthly fee of $70, customers on this plan will get a rebate of up to $50 after they have been on it for two months.Flex Up customers seem to be the biggest beneficiaries, with the program offering them a rebate of up to $100.The program began on August 22 and it's not clear whether customers who signed up for eligible plans before this date will be a part of it. The document with details on the Flex Fast Pass program does mention "tenured" customers, which can be taken as a sign that it's available for longstanding customers as well.The document doesn't provide any detail on enrolling in the program and whether it's available online. Since the goal of the program is customer retention, we will probably see Metro byadvertise it, which is when more details might become available.For now, if you are already on Flex Up and Flex Plus and nearing the two-month mark, you should resist the temptation to switch to another carrier.