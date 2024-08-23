Metro by T-Mobile will give up to $100 as rebate if you stick around for two months
In May, Metro by T-Mobile, T-Mobile's prepaid brand, announced new Flex plans to end the disparity between reward structures for old and new customers. Basically, these new plans give longtime customers the access to same deals as new users. The prepaid operator has now introduced a program to make customers stay with it for a long time, according to a new report.
The rebate program is apparently only for Flex Up and Flex Plus customers, leaving out the cheapest Flex plan, Flex Start, which costs $50 a month.
Although Flex Plus is the most expensive offering with a monthly fee of $70, customers on this plan will get a rebate of up to $50 after they have been on it for two months.
Flex Up customers seem to be the biggest beneficiaries, with the program offering them a rebate of up to $100.
The document doesn't provide any detail on enrolling in the program and whether it's available online. Since the goal of the program is customer retention, we will probably see Metro by T-Mobile advertise it, which is when more details might become available.
For now, if you are already on Flex Up and Flex Plus and nearing the two-month mark, you should resist the temptation to switch to another carrier.
Called Fast Pass, the new program will offer rebates to customers after two months of service. The goal is to make customers stick around for long enough to be upsold on smartphones, including semi-premium devices like the Galaxy S23 FE.
Metro by T-Mobile want you to stay around for the long haul | Image Credit - The Mobile Report
The program began on August 22 and it's not clear whether customers who signed up for eligible plans before this date will be a part of it. The document with details on the Flex Fast Pass program does mention "tenured" customers, which can be taken as a sign that it's available for longstanding customers as well.
