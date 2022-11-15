Metro by T-Mobile offers free phones in Walmart stores

Galaxy S22 Ultra early Black Friday deal

When it rains it pours! There are so many Black Friday deals still up for grabs that it’s hard to decide where to invest. But what if you could get a phone and not have to pay anything upfront? Metro by T-Mobile has an interesting promotion running in partnership with Walmart stores where customers can get a free phone, if they’re willing to purchase and activate an unlimited plan.

Although it’s not unusual for carriers to offer free prepaid phones through various dealers, it’s not often that Walmart is among the promoters of such deals. So, if you’re rather close to a Walmart store, you might find the deal being promoted there and choose one out of the four phones that Metro by T-Mobile offers for free.

As per BestMVNO's report, the promotion involves four prepaid smartphones: REVVL V+ 5G, Moto G Pure, Samsung Galaxy A03sm and Samsung Galaxy A12. Regardless of which one you decide to get, you’ll have to purchase and activate an unlimited plan at checkout:

  • $40/month - unlimited 4G LTE/5G data, free 1-year subscription of VIX+ streaming
  • $50/month - unlimited 4G LTE/5G data, 5GB hotspot, free 1-year subscription of VIX+ streaming, 100GB Google One membership
  • $60/month - unlimited 4G LTE/5G data, 15GB hotspot, free 1-year subscription of VIX+ streaming, 100GB Google One membership

The promotion seems to have been launched earlier this month, but it’s still available in many Walmart stores, so chances are that you’ll be able to pick up a free smartphone if you don’t mind switching to Metro by T-Mobile.

In related news, Metro by T-Mobile has recently introduced its service in Puerto Rico. As expected, Metro will run on T-Mobile’s 5G network in Puerto Rico and plans to offer several products in the region, including free phones. Tablets and 5G hotspots are also mentioned among the products Metro by T-Mobile has started to sell in Puerto Rico.
