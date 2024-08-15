Massive power on the go: Grecell 1,000 W Power Station

This story is sponsored by Grecell. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Grecell Portable Power Station 1,000 W

Shop on:

2x AC sockets

3x USB QC ports

1x USB-C PD port

2x DC 12V port

1x 12V cigarette lighter port

1x Wireless charging pad on the top

Recommended Stories

Multiple ways of charging

AC outlet

Solar Panels

Car charger

Shop on:

Other options





Nowadays, we have so many cool, fun, and helpful gadgets — the digital revolution means we have portable smartphones, earbuds, digital cameras, laptops, and plenty of cordless tools to use.Cool as they are, they all have batteries that inevitably run out, and we need to find a power outlet. Well… what if we had one that is also portable? No, no simple power bank, but an actual high-powered battery that can provide electricity wherever we may need it. Check this out:This impressive battery is light and compact, making it ideal to stow away. When it’s not the season for picnics or tenting, it can easily serve as an emergency backup at home.It can power up to 10 devices simultaneously via its numerous output options:With up to 999 Wh power output, you can use the Grecell Power Station to plug in a plethora of electronics and even tools. A blender, a minifridge (for a few hours), or even an electric drill if you need to do some work out in the open.Small blenders can draw 300 W of power, minifridges are typically rated for 70 W to 90 W, but need 280 W to 360 W to start. With the Grecell Portable Power Station 1,000 W, you are sure to get a few hours of power and the convenience of modern appliances while out on a picnic, at the beach, setting up camp.If you are looking strictly at charging small electronics — phones, tablets, laptops — the battery in the Power Station 1,000 W will roughly translate to around 270,000 mAh (depends on a lot of factors), so that’s more than 40 recharges for one modern smartphone.Or, just take it along on your long road trip and never worry about your phone, camera, laptop running out of juice.The Grecell Portable Power Station produces a pure sine wave and is equipped with a plethora of protections — from shorts, overcharging, or overheating. When it tops up a rechargeable device, it will stop giving off power automatically (but be sure to manually turn off the AC sockets when not in use, just in case).It also has pass-through charging, meaning you don’t need to wait for it to top up to put it to use. Hook it up to a sold-separately solar panel, and you can still connect your phones and tablets to get some charge in. Then, let the Power Station finish charging up as you continue on your adventure.Additionally, it means you can keep it plugged in at home as a form of backup power. Pass-through ensures you can still draw power from its outlets, while its battery stays full and ready during power outages. The pure sine wave inverter will allow you to still power some smaller electronics with a draw of up to 999 W (time of use = W rating of device plugged multiplied by 0.85).It also has an emergency LED flashlight with a SOS blinking mode included.The Grecell Portable Power Station can be charged via:You get ports and cables for each of these options — solar panels sold separately.The maximum input power is 155 W, accepted AC input is 120 V 60 Hz. Accepted DC input is 12 V - 26 V, 6.25 A - 8.5 A.As with the protections when giving off power, the Portable Power Station also has safety features when getting power itself, and its built-in dual fans make sure it won’t overheat.If 1,000 W is too much — or too little — for you, Grecell has multiple products to cover needs and budgets: