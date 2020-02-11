Mark Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament officials... again

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Feb 11, 2020, 11:19 AM
Mark Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament officials... again
Mark Zuckerberg appears to have some potential disagreement with European Parliament representatives. Reuters now informs us that Facebook’s CEO will be meeting officials days before some proposals concerning US tech giants and Chinese rivals are presented.

The meeting is to be held on February 17, 2 days before the announcement of proposals challenging the domination of US companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon over the European data market and presenting AI governance regulations.

Zuckerberg is set to talk with the Executive Vice President of the European Commission for a Europe Fit for the Digital Age, Margrethe Vestager, and Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton, as well as with justice chief Vera Jourova.

Interestingly enough, Vestager’s doubts about US tech giants are nothing new. In an interview with EURACTIV, conducted on November 20, 2019, she spoke about freedom of speech, traditional and digital media, as well as AI and ethics. “Our whole idea about democracy is that it takes place in open spaces, where things can be contradicted, fact-checked, supported… everything that happens when you have a debate.”, said Vestiger and underlined our need for independent press. The fact that she is mentioning democracy can lead people to believe that she is implying we could be losing it or something could be tampering with its integrity.



Zuckerberg has held multiple meetings with the Parliament in recent years about several tech-related topics, including data sharing, data collection and others. In 2018, Zuckerberg met EU parliament officials and answered some of their questions in regards to data governance, more specifically referring to the situation in which 2.7 million European users’ data was ‘improperly shared’ with Cambridge Analytica.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
How and when to watch the Galaxy S20 Unpacked event live stream from San Francisco
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Leaked video shows 100x Space Zoom in action on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Official judge ruling means T-Mobile/Sprint merger is (almost) a done deal
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Judge will reportedly rule in favor of T-Mobile-Sprint merger tomorrow
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Get a look at Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip teaser that it broadcast during the Oscars
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Take some time to watch the upcoming Surface Duo in action
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Moto G Stylus and G Power are official: specs, price and availability
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020
Record T-Mobile year signals end of carrier price wars, but the Sprint merger weighs on 2020

Popular stories

The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
The world's fastest Android phone beats the Galaxy S20 series to the punch
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
DOJ says states have no business trying to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Apple takes a shot in the dark with its latest iPhone ad
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
Third-party tests show T-Mobile crushed Verizon at the Super Bowl
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
The iPhone 9 gets priced again, but coronavirus threatens its release date
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details
Samsung leaks the Galaxy S20, price increase vs S10 pops up with release details

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless