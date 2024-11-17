Many T-Mobile subscribers are having difficulty activating SIM





0_0ctopus, Reddit user, November 2024





T-Mobile hasn't officially acknowledged the issue but according to a couple of folks who claim to be employees at the company this is a nationwide problem and will either be fixed by tonight or tomorrow.



Retail and support employees were allegedly alerted by T-Mobile about the problem at around 1 AM ET. This indicates that a significant number of customers are experiencing the issue, suggesting this is a widespread operational hiccup.



This essentially means that many T-Mobile customers are without service right now and it could be more than 24 hours before they get cellular signals. This makes the glitch as bad as a network outage, as it prevents T-Mobile customers from making or receiving calls or sending or getting text messages.





nnnope1, Reddit user, November 2024



Judging by the number of complaints posted online, it looks like only a small percentage of users have been impacted by the problem.



T-Mobile has yet to say anything about the problem but it appears to be currently working on a fix, given eSIM has started working for a user who was previously having difficulties. Prior to that, less than a week ago, there was a service blackout for many customers in Utah due to a "brief mechanical issue."has yet to say anything about the problem but it appears to be currently working on a fix, given eSIM has started working for a user who was previously having difficulties. Judging by the number of complaints posted online, it looks like only a small percentage of users have been impacted by the problem.Regardless, this is a serious issue and comes on the heels of another problem with prepaid services on Friday . Prepaid backend services reportedly went down for 12 hours after botched maintenance work. During that time, prepaid customers were unable to activate their SIM cards.