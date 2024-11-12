T-Mobile is down for thousands in one US state [UPDATED]
Update from November 3, 2024
T-Mobile has told us that connectivity issues only affected customers in the Salt Lake area and the problem has now been taken care of.
A facility in the Salt Lake area had a brief mechanical issue that impacted connectivity for some customers in that market, but this is now resolved and service is restored. We apologize for the inconvenience.
T-Mobile, November 2024
The original story from November 3, 2024 continues below.
If you are a T-Mobile user and have no service at the moment, you are not alone. Complaints are mounting online regarding what looks like another T-Mobile outage.
According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, the outage started at around 1.40 PM ET. More than 19,000 complaints have been posted on the website in less than an hour, indicating this is a widespread outage.
Many customers in Utah are without cellphone service right now. | Image Credit - X
It appears that the service is only down for T-Mobilecustomers in Utah, with almost all complaints originating from there. Even mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Google Fi and Mint which use T-Mobile's network have been affected.
It's not known what caused the outage, but some suspect that it might be the snowy and rainy Utah weather.
According to an unverified tip, T-Mobile is aware of the issue and has explained the network is down because of enhancements being done to towers. The company has also assured users that the problem is temporary and it is trying to get the maintenance work done as soon as possible.
If it's any consolation, the tower upgrades will make the service faster and better and this may make up for whatever frustration you are experiencing right now. That said, connectivity issues can be a serious drawback if you work from home and downright dangerous if you are in a crisis.
The alleged response from the T-Mobile was not enough to satisfy customers, many of whom have pointed out that it doesn't make sense for the company to upgrade all the towers across Utah at the same time.
One user who contacted T-Mobile was told that the disruption was caused by a "fiber line cut," and the problem is also affecting other carriers in Utah, which explains why there have been a few complaints from Verizon users as well.
One X user says that a customer care representative told them that the company doesn't have an estimated time for when the issue will be fixed.
T-Mobile allegedly told one user that it doesn't have an estimated time for when the issue will be ironed out. | Image Credit - Josh, X
Keep in mind that T-Mobile has made no official comment regarding the issue and the alleged conflicting responses suggest the company has yet to get to the root of the problem.
This is a developing story...
