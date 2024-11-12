T-Mobile is down for thousands in one US state [UPDATED]

Update from November 3, 2024





T-Mobile has told us that connectivity issues only affected customers in the Salt Lake area and the problem has now been taken care of.





T-Mobile , November 2024





The original story from November 3, 2024 continues below.





T-Mobile





According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, the outage started at around 1.40 PM ET. More than 19,000 complaints have been posted on the website in less than an hour, indicating this is a widespread outage.









It appears that the service is only down for customers in Utah, with almost all complaints originating from there. Even mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) like Google Fi and Mint which use T-Mobile's network have been affected.





It's not known what caused the outage, but some suspect that it might be the snowy and rainy Utah weather.





T-Mobile is aware of the issue and has explained the network is down because of enhancements being done to towers. The company has also assured users that the problem is temporary and it is trying to get the maintenance work done as soon as possible.





If it's any consolation, the tower upgrades will make the service faster and better and this may make up for whatever frustration you are experiencing right now. That said, connectivity issues can be a serious drawback if you work from home and downright dangerous if you are in a crisis.





The alleged response from the T-Mobile was not enough to satisfy customers, many of whom have pointed out that it doesn't make sense for the company to upgrade all the towers across Utah at the same time.



One user who contacted T-Mobile was told that the disruption was caused by a "fiber line cut," and the problem is also affecting other carriers in Utah, which explains why there have been a few complaints from Verizon users as well.













Keep in mind that T-Mobile has made no official comment regarding the issue and the alleged conflicting responses suggest the company has yet to get to the root of the problem.





This is a developing story...