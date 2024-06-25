Major Apple iPhone 16 design changes previewed in a retail case video

iPhone 16





The iPhone 16 is expected to sport a different design from its predecessor and a much better Apple A18 processor, which will power the phones across the lineup as they need to run Apple Intelligence.





Ditto for the 8GB RAM upgrade that Apple says is also needed to run its AI take in a fluid manner, and which is one of the reasons why the iPhone 15 won't get Apple Intelligence.





In any case, a case maker has already prepared their iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus wrappers and one of them has now been previewed on video to show how the new 2024 iPhones may look like:





What can be gleaned from the video is the cutout for the new Capture Button on the right, under the iPhone's power key. It is rather big, and rumored to serve as a camera shutter key, among other actions, so it will most likely be customizable.





Apple reportedly wanted to make this universal key capacitive, in line with its button-less iPhone project, but wasn't pleased with the progress of the technology, and will instead have it as a physical button, at least in the iPhone 16 series.





The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus won't get the new camera sensors and periscope zoom lenses that the Pro models will, but there are movers and shakers in the rear camera island design on them still.





iPhone 16 camera island will look a lot like what was on the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus is reportedly the requirement to record spatial video that can then be watched with the As can be seen from the case cutouts here, thecamera island will look a lot like what was on the iPhone 12 , namely a vertical instead of diagonal sensor arrangement. The reason for the new camera design of theand 16 Plus is reportedly the requirement to record spatial video that can then be watched with the Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headgear.





The upcoming cheaper version of the Vision Pro will reportedly be tethered to an iPhone for all of its needs, hence the ditching of diagonal placement which doesn't allow spatial video recording.