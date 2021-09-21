Macro camera on iPhone 13 Pro explained: how to use it?





All of that is possible thanks to a brand new ultra-wide camera that Apple is introducing to its Pro models only. What's new with that camera is that — for the first time on iPhones — it supports auto-focus, which has enabled Apple to add a macro mode.





Unfortunately, the regular and mini iPhones have a different ultra-wide camera that does not support auto focusing, and these phones will not be able to shoot macro mode imagery.





So... how does macro mode work on the iPhone 13 Pro?





In a typical for Apple manner, it's all very simple and straightforward: simply open the camera app and tap on the 0.5X button to use the ultra-wide lens, and the moment you point your phone towards an up-and-close object (macro mode works from 2cm distance), the phone will automatically know and capture a macro photo.



How to use macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro:

1. Open the ultra-wide camera 2. Simply get your phone up and close to an object and macro mode will work automatically 3. You can tap on the object to focus, and don't forget that macro mode will work at distances from 2cm (0.78")

And here is a quick demonstration video about macro mode on iPhone 13 Pro series from Apple itself:





