Library of Congress offers a new DJ app for music enthusiasts
However, the US Library of Congress has a wide array of royalty-free samples that the Citizen DJ app can use and remix them into catchy beats. The app uses a web interface for the mixing of the samples you have chosen. Additionally, you have access to drum instruments. It’s important to note that this project is still in its test site phase and it may have more available sounds in the future. Additionally, the Library is going to monitor the feedback from users in order to improve the artistic experience.
The creator of the app stated that the more simple way to discover and access public domain audio and video material can be beneficial for artists and offer them better options to maximize their creativity and connect listeners to cultural and sound history.