Lenovo's genuinely brilliant Tab M9 2023 is on sale at an incredibly low price

And just like that, day one of the October Prime Day is almost over but if you are anything like me, you delay decisions until the last moment. Well, lucky for us procrastinators, there's still time to shop for amazing low-cost gadgets like the Lenovo Tab M9 2023.





In a world where tablets are trying hard to be a phone and a laptop and everything in between, Tab M9 has one purpose: to be a solid tablet that you'll actually use every day.





And best of all, it's way cheaper than other tablets. The tablet and the folio bundle only cost $149.99. For that price, you can't even buy an Apple iPad keyboard.





Lenovo Tab M9 2023 3GB/32GB with Folio Case 9.0 inches LCD screen | MediaTek Helio G80 chip | microSD slot | Headphone jack | 8MP rear camera | 2MP front-facing camera | 5,100mAh battery $50 off (33%) $99 99 $149 99 Buy at Amazon





Since it's Prime Day, the Lenovo Tab M9 2023 is on sale and the bundle can be had for $50 less than its usual price.





The Tab M9 delivers a lot more than you'd expect for its price. It sports a 9-inch display and is light and thin, so it's easy to hold and carry around. It's fueled by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and is reasonably responsive.





It's particularly great for stuff that people normally buy a tablet for such as reading, sending emails, online shopping, and using social media apps. It even has a dedicated reading mode that simulates the color of book pages.





It has a 5,100mAh battery inside and will let you cruise through a whole day of moderate usage. It also has face unlock, a feature you don't see in entry-level tablets. Unlike most expensive top tablets of 2023 , it also has a headphone jack, and you also get a microSD slot. The provided folio will protect the tablet against scratches and can also be used as a stand.





Go for it if you need a slate with respectable specs for everyday use but want to spend as little as possible.